TN govt skips full-time DGP appointment, names acting chief in defiance of SC ruling

In a significant departure from protocol, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has decided against appointing a full-time Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) following the retirement of incumbent DGP Shankar Jiwal on August 31, 2025.



The state has instead chosen to appoint an acting DGP, with G Venkataraman, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and current DGP (Administration), likely to take on the additional charge. The move, which defies the Supreme Court’s 2006 Prakash Singh case ruling, has sparked debate over the government’s motives, especially with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election looming in early 2026.

Move defies apex court ruling

The Prakash Singh ruling mandates that states select DGPs from a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel of the three senior-most IPS officers based on merit and seniority, ensuring a minimum two-year tenure to shield the position from political interference.

The Supreme Court prohibits appointing acting DGPs, stating, “None of the States shall ever conceive of the idea of appointing any person to the post of DGP on an acting basis.” States are required to submit a list of eligible officers to the UPSC three months before the incumbent’s retirement. Tamil Nadu’s failure to do so has necessitated an interim arrangement, with the UPSC empanelment process expected to take at least a month.

A DMK spokesperson defended the decision, noting that states like Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have similarly bypassed Prakash Singh guidelines for years to retain flexibility in police leadership. The spokesperson suggested that appointing an acting DGP avoids promoting officers like Seema Agrawal or Sandeep Rai Rathore, potentially preventing “regional tensions”, such as a perceived north-south divide within the police force.

Govt bid to control police force?

Senior police officials revealed that the DMK leadership considers eligible officers on the UPSC panel as lacking its trust, with some asserting that individuals close to the DMK high command will control the police regardless of the appointee. “A group of senior IPS officers lobbied the DMK leadership to delay a full-time appointment, aiming to maintain their influence over the force. This is not without precedent; during the AIADMK regime under J Jayalalithaa, Intelligence DGP Ramanujam handled Law and Order as an additional charge and was later appointed a state advisor post-retirement".

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who on August 23, accused the DMK of failing to follow protocol and suggested a “hidden agenda.” The state informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the DGP selection process was underway, with Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar, and Sandeep Rai Rathore expected to be on the UPSC panel.

Other eligible DGP-rank officers include K Vannia Perumal, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, G Venkataraman, Vinit Dev Wankhede, and Sanjay Mathur, while Pramod Kumar and Abhay Kumar Singh are ineligible due to insufficient service tenure.

New responsibility for outgoing DGP

Meanwhile, Shankar Jiwal has been appointed Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Fire Commission, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar to leverage Jiwal’s 35 years of distinguished police service.



A farewell ceremony for Jiwal and Shailesh Kumar was held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The decision to appoint an acting DGP raises concerns about its impact on police governance. Critics argue that an interim DGP, lacking a stable tenure, may struggle to implement long-term reforms or maintain operational continuity, especially amid ongoing Opposition allegations of deteriorating law and order under the DMK.

The state’s police department is already under scrutiny for alleged custodial deaths, such as the case of B Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga, currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. With the 2026 elections approaching, the DMK’s move may reflect a strategy to assert state autonomy against central oversight via the UPSC, aligning with its federalism narrative. However, it risks legal challenges and could affect officer morale and career progression, particularly for contenders like Agrawal and Rathore.