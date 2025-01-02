TN: Fire breaks out at Ramanathapuram medical college and hospital

A fire broke out at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram on Wednesday (January 1).

Patients were evacuated safely at once and seven fire tenders brought the blaze under control quickly. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire reportedly broke out in a panel room of the administrative wing on the second floor of the hospital.

Also read: Tamil Nadu | Home births gaining ground despite govt's warning on perils

Short circuit suspected

A short circuit is being suspected as the cause of the fire. While the fire was extinguished soon as the fire alarm system went off and sprinklers released water, the smoke spread through the wards and lingered for a while before being cleared from the rooms.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G Sandish rushed to the hospital at once.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Six killed in Dindigul hospital fire

Kahlon told reporters that initial investigation revealed that an electric short circuit in the panel room had caused the fire.

“Though it was extinguished, due to the lingering smoke, the patients on the second, third and the fourth floors were shifted. Two patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit were moved to the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) unit,” he said.