Contempt petition filed in SC against TN over appointment of acting DGP

A significant legal challenge has been mounted in the Supreme Court against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, over the appointment of G Venkataraman as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force.

Filed by veteran advocate Henri Tiphagne, the contempt petition alleged that the state’s decision, announced on August 31, 2025, violated the landmark 2006 Supreme Court ruling in Prakash Singh v. Union of India and its subsequent clarification in 2018.

Bypassing norms

The petition claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government bypassed established norms by appointing Venkataraman as an "in-charge" DGP, after the retirement of incumbent Shankar Jiwal on August 31, 2025. And, it failed to adhere to the mandatory three-month prior consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The 2006 Prakash Singh judgment mandates that states select DGPs from a panel of three senior-most officers empanelled by the UPSC, ensuring a minimum two-year tenure to safeguard police autonomy from political interference. The 2018 order further prohibits appointing acting DGPs, a directive Tiphagne argued that the Tamil Nadu government has deliberately flouted.

Tiphagne, a Madurai-based advocate and founder of the NGO People's Watch, highlighted the state’s failure to submit proposals to the UPSC three months before Jiwal’s retirement, a process he deemed a wilful violation of court orders. He suggested that the appointment may be a strategic move to ensure a Tamil Nadu native holds the post during the upcoming 2026 state election poll period.

Also read: TN govt skips full-time DGP appointment, names acting chief in defiance of SC ruling

The petition followed two writ petitions in the Madras High Court, which had sought to enforce the Prakash Singh guidelines but were dismissed as being premature. Despite the state claiming that the appointment process is ongoing, Tiphagne’s petition sought contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu for non-compliance.

Political controversy

In his petition, Tiphagne said, "The Tamil Nadu government failed to submit the DGP candidate list three months prior to the UPSC deadline as per Supreme Court judgement in Prakash Singh case, which is turning the appointment into a political controversy. I'm frustrated with the ruling party's justification, citing states like Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, which have also defied the Supreme Court's order. Are they admitting to aligning with these states on other issues like NEET and Sanatana Dharma?"

Further, Henry also noted that while the government can't please everyone when choosing one of the three UPSC-cleared candidates, it must faithfully adhere to the due process. In his view, misleading the court is the "worst offense".