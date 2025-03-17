Tasmac scam protest: TN BJP chief Annamalai, party leaders arrested

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday (March 17) arrested K Annamalai, the state BJP president, along with several other party officials, including Tamilisai Soundararajan in Chennai.

The arrests took place as they sought to lead a protest march to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) office in Egmore, aimed at Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji, who faces allegations of corruption exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. The Federal was the first to report about the alleged scam.

Annamalai seeks Senthil Balaji's resignation

This demonstration followed Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids conducted on March 6, across various districts, which revealed what the agency characterised as a "black money racket" associated with Tasmac, involving inflated costs, kickbacks, and overcharges ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per bottle.

Annamalai, a prominent critic of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), denounced the arrests and called for Balaji’s resignation, asserting that it was crucial for a fair and comprehensive investigation into the alleged fraud.

“Senthil Balaji must resign immediately to facilitate a proper inquiry. He is the central figure in this corruption scheme valued at over Rs 1,000 crore,” Annamalai stated prior to his arrest.

'Aid ED's inquiry'

He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to fully support the ED's investigation, emphasising, “I have asked the TN government to aid the ED’s inquiry rather than hinder it. The citizens of Tamil Nadu deserve transparency, not concealment.”

The detention of the BJP leaders has incited outrage within the party, with Soundararajan affirming their democratic right to protest.

“The ED has revealed significant corruption within Tasmac, yet the DMK is stifling us instead of confronting the issue,” she commented.

The arrests have occurred amid allegations from the BJP that Chief Minister MK Stalin is shielding Balaji, further escalating the political conflict between the two parties.

Balaji's response

In response to the allegations, Balaji termed them “politically motivated fabrications” orchestrated by the BJP-led Central government. He defended the operations of Tasmac, asserting that no misconduct occurred during his tenure and accused the ED of targeting the DMK in anticipation of the 2026 state elections.

“These raids, strategically timed before the budget, aim to tarnish our reputation. We will contest this through legal channels,” Balaji stated, refuting any claims of new policies or distillery approvals during his administration.

In preparation for the BJP's scheduled protest, security measures were considerably enhanced around Thalamuthu Natarajan Maligai in Egmore, Chennai, the site of the Tasmac headquarters.

Barricades were installed, and a substantial police force was mobilised to obstruct demonstrators from accessing the area. Throughout Tamil Nadu, officials implemented proactive strategies by detaining key BJP leaders in multiple districts to hinder their attempts to gather at the protest site.

These coordinated efforts highlighted the state government's determination to uphold public order and limit the BJP's demonstrations, intensifying claims of repression from the Opposition party.