Tamils behind blast': Stalin slams minister Karandlaje for controversial remark

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has sought legal action against Union minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, who allegedly blamed "Tamilians for the recent blast in Bengaluru".



In a video that is going viral on social media, the minister was seen saying (the veracity of the video not independently checked by The Federal), "People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there, and plant bombs here," in an apparent reference to the recent blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Reacting sharply, Stalin asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to take action against Karandlaje, who is BJP's candidate from Bengaluru North.

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

"One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity." (sic)

The Chief Minister also asked the Election Commission to take note of the hate speech and initiate action.