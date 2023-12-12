Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe goes to Hyderabad; Dubai, Chennai next

It’s just the beginning of what the owners call “the larger plan of a global South India-specific culinary expedition”. Just for the record, Dubai is next in line.

Elated and excited, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, the couple who launched what is arguably the most-talked about-restaurant in the country in 2023 (Google throws up stuff like “why is Rameshwaram Café so famous”), say: "Yeah, right from our first venture, we wanted to have a bigger footprint. Of course, we are in no hurry, and it might take time, but our vision is clear on what we want to achieve. We are starting the-rest-of India journey with an outlet in Madhapur in Hyderabad. We are planning a Sankrati launch. Here we are.”

So why Hyderabad, not Chennai, perhaps the obvious choice?

Why Hyderabad?

“Logistically speaking, everything fell in place for the Hyderabad operations to begin. Chennai, for many reasons, is perhaps my favourite city where I discovered myself. Chennai should be the next in India; it’s only a question of time and space. Since you asked about Chennai, I must tell that I have an emotional bond with the city. I worked at Sathyam Cinemas and harboured a film career as an actor, hoping to work with the likes of Shankar and Mani Ratnam. But, as they say, destiny had other ideas,” says Raghavendra Rao, going down memory lane in a post-midnight conversation with The Federal.

For the Hyderabad operations, work has been on for the past eight months or so, with mock runs being held almost every day.

“We take the preparation time very seriously. One of the main reasons for our success is the elaborate planning we do every time we open an outlet. We go for intensive training with existing staff to replicate the same culinary experience. Which is why you see consistency. In Hyderabad, too, we are following the operational procedures quite religiously,” says Raghavendra, who started and ran the famous IDC Kitchen for almost two years before launching Rameshwaam Cafe.

For many readers, this IDC Kitchen connection could be a big surprise. A longer interview is coming up and we have many more such tidbits. Stay tuned to The Federal.

Hyderabad is just 550 km away from Bengaluru, but the platter is like chalk and cheese. So, will the couple tweak the now-famed menu to suit local tastebuds?

“Well, we will have almost the same menu in Hyderabad, but we are adding some extra items. Of course, some will have to be tweaked to adapt to the local taste. Since we are in the Telugu heartland, the spice quotient needs some push,” says Raghavendra, breaking into laughter, showing no signs of slowing down, though it's late at night.

The Rameshwaram USP

It’s almost 1 am, and all the Rameshwaram Cafe outlets are still taking orders.