TN: CM Stalin introduces two bills to enhance punishment for crimes against women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (January 10) introduced two bills in the legislative assembly to enhance the punishment for sexual crimes against women and children as well as crimes against them through digital and electronic means.

These bills aim to strengthen the existing laws and make the provisions more stringent.

The first bill is to amend the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill, 1998. The bill proposes to enhance the penalty for the first conviction to 5 years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh (from the existing 3 years and ₹50,000).

A subsequent conviction will attract a prison term of 10 years and a fine of ₹10 lakhs.

The punishment for causing death by harassment will be a life sentence with a fine of ₹2 lakh. If the death is caused without intention, the punishment will be 15 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh.

The second bill is to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Digital harassment

The bill states that harassment of women through digital and electronic means is rampant, and therefore, there is an urgent need to amend the said Act to bring different types of harassment inflicted on women including those through digital and electronic means also within the ambit of the said Act.

The bill further said that there is also an urgent need to enhance the punishments for harassment of women so that such deplorable acts will be curtailed and the perpetrators will face severe punishment for their crimes.

‘Chargesheets in 86% cases’

The chief minister said his government has been dealing with crimes against women with an iron hand. He said the government had ensured the filing of chargesheets in 86 per cent of cases regarding crimes against women.

“The government has conducted 2.39 lakh awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and public places about the safety of women,” said Stalin.

He said Tamil Nadu is a state where the highest number of women are employed, and his government has been ensuring punishments for those who commit crimes against women.