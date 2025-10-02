Two TN cops, accused of rape, sacked without trial in ‘unprecedented’ move

In what officials called an unprecedented action based not on conviction but gross violation of the police code of conduct, two officers of Tamil Nadu Police have been dismissed from service for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl in Tiruvannamalai district.

Senior officers said the ''rare decision was taken to send a strong message of zero tolerance''.

How alleged crime took place

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday night (September 30) when two women — a mother and her 18-year-old daughter — were traveling to the wholesale vegetable market in Tiruvannamalai from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh in a mini lorry carrying tomatoes. Their vehicle was stopped near the Aandal Bypass by P Sundar and D Suresh Raj, two patrolling officers from Tiruvannamalai East Police Station.

After questioning the women, the two men in uniform allegedly let the lorry proceed but forced the young woman on their two-wheeler on the pretext of further inquiry. They then allegedly took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

It was when the mother cried for help and local people rushed to their rescue that the policemen fled. The girl was found in an unconscious state and taken to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. Later, she provided a statement, based on which the two accused officers were arrested and subsequently dismissed from service. Activist A Devaneyan welcomed the step taken against the policemen, calling it "legally sound" and "ethically necessary".

“This is not just misconduct, this is cruelty. Immediate dismissal is correct because it is a gross violation of the code of conduct. If the state had delayed action, public confidence would have been further eroded,” he told The Federal.

He also added that the case highlights the urgent need for institutional reforms within the police.

“Gender sensitisation cannot be a one-time training. It has to start from induction and continue through regular review. Monitoring systems must also be strengthened, with secret checks on officers’ conduct. We must also investigate whether these two policemen had committed similar acts earlier and escaped,” Devaneyan further told The Federal.

He also said that Tamil Nadu Police should take action beyond dismissal and emphasise accountability, monitoring, and long-term reforms in policing culture.

Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission Chairperson A. Kumari told The Federal that Article 311(2) of the Constitution allows for the dismissal of government employees without a departmental inquiry in exceptional circumstances.

First in Tamil Nadu history

“While it has been invoked against policemen before, this could be the first time in Tamil Nadu police history that it has been used in a sexual assault case involving officers on duty. Usually, dismissals follow a court conviction. However, in this case, the dismissal occurred immediately after the arrest, based solely on the conduct and the sworn testimony of the survivor. The government felt this was necessary to uphold institutional integrity,’’ Kumari told The Federal.

The case has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with women’s rights groups demanding a fast-tracked trial, survivor support, and systemic police reforms.

Tamil Nadu's Social Welfare Minister, Geetha Jeevan, recently used National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to affirm the state's strong stance on women's safety. Speaking at a public forum, she said Tamil Nadu's rate of sexual assault is significantly below the national figure, at 1.1 cases per lakh population versus the national average of 4.7. She also stressed Tamil Nadu leads the country by chargesheeting 90.6% of crimes against women and children, surpassing the national average of 75.5%.