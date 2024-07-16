Tamil Nadu: NTK functionary Balasubramanian hacked to death in Madurai

A senior functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday (July 16), police said.

Madurai City Police commissioner Loganathan said Balasubramanian was hacked to death when he was out on his morning walk on Tuesday in Madurai's BB Kulam area.

"It seems that this murder was done because of his family problem. An investigation is underway. We will file an FIR shortly," Loganathan told ANI.

Second murder in July

The killing of Balasubramanian, who is Madurai district deputy secretary of the Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), comes days after the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong in Chennai.



Police, however, ruled out any political motive in Balasubramanian's killing. They said the victim had three pending criminal cases against him. Preliminary investigation reportedly suggests family issues and personal enmity were behind the murder.

The victim was allegedly a history-sheeter involved in three murder cases.

Seeman's post

The party's chief coordinator Seeman condemned the killing and urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

"We will launch a protest if those responsible for the death of Balasubramanian are not arrested immediately," Seeman said in a post on X tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin @mkstalin and @CMOTamilnadu.

"I was shocked to hear the news that brother Balasubramanian, who was the deputy secretary of Madurai North district Naam Tamilar Katchi, was hacked to death. I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this heartless atrocity," he said.

Expressing anguish over the demise of Balasubramanian, Seeman extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.