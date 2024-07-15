The Federal
x

Encounter killing a big setback in Armstrong murder case: Retd Justice Hariparanthaman

Former Justice D Hariparanthaman, criticised the encounters and said one such police action in the Armstrong murder case will prove to be a big setback in the investigation.

The Federal
15 July 2024 1:11 PM GMT


MurderTamil NaduBSPpolice encounter
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick