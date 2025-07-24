TN woman, lover get life imprisonment for murder of her two children

The Kanchipuram Principal District Court on Thursday (July 24) convicted a woman and her lover for poisoning and killing the former’s two children in 2018 and sentenced the couple to life imprisonment till death.

While delivering the verdict, Pa U Chemmal, Principal District Judge of Kanchipuram, stated that both Abirami and her boyfriend, Meenatchi Sundaram, would undergo life imprisonment until death, as the court had not opted for the death penalty.

The couple, however, argued in the court that they had already served seven years in prison and needed to care for their aged parents.

Children poisoned with sleeping pills

In September 2018, Abirami’s husband, Vijay, a private bank employee residing in Kundrathur, was shocked to find his seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter dead at home. Noticing foam around their mouths and his wife missing, he immediately alerted the Kundrathur police.

The post-mortem report from the Government General Hospital at Chromepet confirmed that the children had consumed milk laced with sleeping pills.

Couple planned new life in Kerala

Vijay informed the police that Abirami had an extramarital affair with Sundaram, whom she had met at a restaurant. She had previously left the family, expressing her desire to live with him. Vijay, however, convinced her and brought her back home.

It was alleged that Abirami considered her two children a hindrance to her extramarital relationship and wanted to remove them from her way.

Upon questioning Sundaram, police learned that Abirami had gone to Nagercoil, from where the couple had planned to leave for Kerala to start a new life. Following Sundaram's arrest, police tracked Abirami’s movements and arrested her at the Koyambedu bus terminus in Chennai when she arrived to join him for the Kerala trip.