Chennai court sentences Anna University sex assault convict to life term

The Chennai Mahila Court on Monday (June 2) sentenced Gnanasekaran, the accused in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000.

Delivering the judgment, Justice M Rajalakshmi underscored the severity of the crime, stating: “The accused must remain in prison for at least 30 years; no mercy should be shown. He must stay behind bars until his last breath.”

Shocking campus crime

The court’s decision — backed by 29 witnesses and 11 charges proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution — marks a significant step towards justice for the survivor and reinforces the need to fight against sexual violence.

The case stems from a brutal sexual assault on December 23, 2024, when Gnanasekaran, a 37-year-old biryani vendor and known history-sheeter, allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old second-year engineering student on the Anna University campus in Chennai.

The incident occurred around 8 pm when the survivor was with her male friend. Gnanasekaran reportedly threatened the duo with a fabricated video, assaulted the male student, and coerced the survivor to a secluded area, where he sexually assaulted her and recorded the act to further blackmail her.

He also took photographs of her ID card and demanded she meet him again, threatening to leak the video to her family and university authorities.

Trial fast-tracked

The survivor’s decision to file a complaint the next day at the Kotturpuram All-Women Police Station led to Gnanasekaran’s arrest on December 25.

The case, which triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu, was investigated by a Madras High Court-appointed all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT filed a charge sheet on February 24, 2025, and the trial was fast-tracked.

The prosecution presented 29 witnesses, whose testimonies were instrumental in proving all 11 charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. These included offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Life imprisonment for the accused

On 28 May 2025, the court found Gnanasekaran guilty on all 11 counts, culminating in today’s sentencing.

Justice Rajalakshmi’s ruling was resolute, imposing a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years imprisonment and a Rs 90,000 fine.

“This heinous crime not only violated the survivor but also shattered the trust of students in the safety of educational institutions,” she declared.

No leniency granted

The court relied on compelling evidence presented by 29 witnesses, including the survivor, her friend, forensic experts, and police officials, which conclusively proved the 11 charges against the accused.

These included rape, criminal trespass, intimidation, and digital blackmail. The judge’s directive for lifelong imprisonment and the substantial fine reflect a zero-tolerance stance.

The prosecution vehemently opposed Gnanasekaran’s plea for leniency, citing his criminal history and the overwhelming weight of the evidence.