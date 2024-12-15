Tamil Nadu | Incubation lab inaugurated at MCC, a first for arts and science college

Though there has been no dearth of incubation or innovation labs for engineering and technology students in the country, science and arts students simply don’t have a choice despite the fact that they too are brimming with innovative ideas. However, it is no more the case as a first of its kind facility has recently come up at Madras Christian College.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art MCC-MRF Innovation Park, a ground breaking facility designed to foster research, innovation, and entrepreneurship within arts and sciences, at Madras Christian College (MCC) on Saturday (December 14). The event was also marked by the dedication of the facility by KM Mammen, Chairman of MRF Ltd., and the Board of Directors of the MCC Association, alongside Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman of MRF Ltd.



Nurturing ground for entrepreneurs

Spanning 45,000 square feet, the Innovation Park aims to become a hub for advanced research and a nurturing ground for budding entrepreneurs.

The facility houses specialised centres focusing on areas such as business analytics, nanomaterials, big data analytics, computational informatics, healthcare, and digital solutions. The park’s infrastructure also includes meeting rooms, seminar halls, a co-working space for entrepreneurs, and an amphitheatre for cultural and academic events. The ambitious project was made possible through a ₹30 crore contribution from the MRF Foundation.

In conversation with The Federal on the sidelines of the inauguration, P. Wilson, Principal of MCC, emphasised the park’s role in advancing translational research and fostering collaboration between multiple academic and corporate sectors. “This facility is not just an incubation centre. It’s a space where ideas will evolve into solutions for real-world problems,” Wilson said.

Using tech as enabler to create value

Unlike traditional incubation centres that primarily focus on deep-tech and engineering, the MCC-MRF Innovation Park distinguishes itself by using technology as an enabler to create value. Wilson emphasised that the park does not compete with those at engineering colleges but complements them. Its mission is to foster an environment where the arts, sciences, and technology converge, ultimately enriching the knowledge economy.



“Why limit ourselves to just technology? Arts and sciences are vital to the knowledge economy, and we want to foster innovation in these fields as well,” Wilson explained.

This multi-disciplinary approach is reflected in the park’s array of centres, which cater to diverse academic fields. The park’s Centre for Business Analytics is equipped with cutting-edge tools to train students in data-driven decision-making, focusing on sectors like logistics, fintech, and trade. The Centre for Computational Informatics aims to provide students with the skills to address challenges in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. A unique feature of the park is its Centre for Behavioural and Mental Wellness, which addresses the growing need for mental and emotional well-being support.

Offers comprehensive support

The park also features a “writer’s nook,” designed to connect writers, publishers, and investors. Wilson envisions it as a space where literary innovation can flourish, providing a platform for writers to collaborate with industry professionals. It also champions psychometrics, a field focused on measuring psychological variables, which is a rare but valuable area in most incubation centres.



Additionally, the hydro-informatics project prototyped at the centre aims to revolutionise water resource management through data-driven solutions. The project includes the development of a model, “DUCK,” which uses sensors to collect real-time water quality data from the lake at MCC. This data will be displayed on a dashboard, providing actionable insights to support government decision-making on water management.

A key challenge that many startups face is the lack of structured support during the early stages of development. Wilson pointed out that the MCC-MRF Innovation Park addresses this gap by offering comprehensive support from the idea stage onward. “Our unique selling point is that we provide an ecosystem where corporates and entrepreneurs can collaborate across departments, making it easier to bring ideas to life,” he said.