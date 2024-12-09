Fund crunch hits TN universities hard as Centre, state feud over NEP

Higher education, once a source of pride for Tamil Nadu, has been pushed to the brink, thanks to a bitter and unending tug of war between the state administration and the Central government that has left the coffers dry.

The huge shortfall in fiscal allocation by the Union government to premier state-run universities coupled with mismanagement of funds in some places has led to such a precarious situation that scores of staff have not received their salaries in months.

In the process, numerous research projects have been axed over the past five to seven years.

Staff, students hit hard

Without full-time vice-chancellors in place and insufficient funds to run the institutions, thousands of posts remain vacant and several research projects are halted, leaving Tamil Nadu’s universities on the brink of collapse.

The biggest losers in this Centre-Tamil Nadu battle are scholars, researchers as well as young students who were hoping to receive quality education.

On the one hand, funds are not granted by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC). On the other, the state government has stopped funds as pending audit objections prevent the universities from getting fresh funds.

Reasons for non-funding

The non-release of funds from the Narendra Modi government has several stated reasons.

Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and its demand for the Governor to keep a distance from the appointment of vice-chancellors for state-funded universities are major points of contention.

A senior professor told The Federal that the UGC had been sending letters to universities warning that funds would be stopped if they do not implement the NEP.

Delhi versus Chennai

Informed sources say that while Anna University, a leading engineering university in the state, has enforced NEP guidelines in syllabus framing, universities offering arts and science education are in a fix.

"We have no clear view — whether to implement NEP to receive UGC funds or refrain from it to receive state funds,” a professor said, airing a dilemma which is widespread.

“Madras University, Madurai Kamaraj University and Bharathiar University are functioning for over a year without vice-chancellors as the state government is fighting in the Supreme Court the appointment process suggested by the Governor," the professor added.

MSU: Scrapping the bottom

“Also, the state government is unwilling to implement the NEP and also delays the appointment of vice-chancellors to challenge the Union government’s stance. The students and teachers are bearing the brunt," he said.

On the financial crisis at the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Tirunelveli, its vice-chancellor N Chandrasekar said it had to withdraw a part of the deposits made in the Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corp Ltd to survive.

"The central assistance to MSU was stopped six years ago. We did not receive financial assistance from the state government either. We have not received any Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assistance. Although MSU is supposed to receive Rs 60 crore a year from the government, this has been withheld since 2016, citing audit objections," Chandrasekar told The Federal.

Woes of Madras University

The 167-year-old Madras University, one of the oldest in India, has not paid pension dues to retired employees, both faculty and non-teaching staff, for six or seven years.

"Some pensioners died during the pandemic. Hundreds of pensioners have staged demonstrations demanding their dues,” a professor who did not want to be identified by name said, explaining the sad state of affairs in what is said to be one of the best educational institutions in the country.

“Currently, there are no assistants in many labs. Professors are forced to take on multiple roles, acting as clerks, assistants and more. We are not taking any fresh research projects and students are discouraged. They just pass the exams and get their degrees without any practical exposure," he added.

A severe crisis

Madras University presented a deficit budget of Rs 132.33 crore for 2024-25. It is in urgent need of funds to pay salaries and pensions. The state government has allocated only Rs 7.59 crore as a block grant.

"Many universities have been pushed to the point of scrapping emergency funds, withdrawing long-standing deposits and even using corpus funds,” said another university insider.

“Though the state government has released block grants for emergency needs, it has told the universities that it will not be responsible for salaries and pensions. Several demonstrations have been held by professors, students and pensioners. Petitions have been sent to the Union government,” the source told The Federal.