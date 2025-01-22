Parandur airport: Activist cites environmental concerns, suggests other options

The proposed second airport at Parandur in Chennai has reignited public outrage, with protests now exceeding 910 days. Actor and TVK leader Vijay’s visit to the protest site has brought renewed focus on the project, which is being criticised for displacing thousands of families and posing environmental risks. Environmentalist G Sundararajan raised critical questions about the project's feasibility and the government's approach to addressing public concerns.

“The government has not shown sensitivity in handling this issue,” Sundararajan said. “Families who have lived on these lands for generations are being forced to vacate. Yet no government official has taken the time to visit the villages and understand their plight.”

Flawed public consultation process

The Tamil Nadu government had formed a committee, led by retired IAS officer Machendranathan, to address concerns about the Parandur project. However, Sundararajan highlighted the shortcomings of this initiative.

“The committee merely accepted petitions without holding any discussions or deliberations with the affected communities. Its findings remain undisclosed, raising further mistrust among the public,” he remarked.

'Under-utilisation of Chennai airport'

The government has justified the Parandur project by comparing Chennai’s airport to those in Delhi and Mumbai, with Minister Thangam Thennarasu claiming it could catalyse economic growth.

Sundararajan, however, refuted these claims.

“Delhi and Mumbai operate on a hub-and-spoke model, with dedicated airline bases like Air India and IndiGo. Such models demand vast infrastructure, which is not the case for Chennai. Chennai already has 1,500 acres, comparable to Mumbai’s two criss-crossing runways,” he noted.

He also pointed out the under-utilisation of the Chennai airport.

“Mumbai handles 1,000 flights daily with a similar setup, while Chennai managed only 350 flights until an RTI revealed this inefficiency. Even now, with increased operations, the count has only risen to 500 flights. Why aren’t we fully utilising the existing airport’s potential instead of building a new one?”

'Goes against Dravidian ethos'

Sundararajan criticised the project for going against the Dravidian ethos of decentralised development.

“The Dravidian model emphasises equal growth across regions. Investing in Parandur, a centralised development project, contradicts this principle,” he argued.

He suggested focussing on enhancing Tamil Nadu’s existing airports in Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, and Tuticorin, all of which are undergoing expansion.

“Smaller airstrips in Salem, Neyveli, and Thanjavur could also be developed to support decentralised growth,” he added.

'Use OTA to expand present airport'

Sundararajan proposed a practical alternative to constructing a new airport at Parandur.

“The Officer’s Training Academy (OTA), located near Chennai airport, occupies 700 acres but only trains about 151 cadets annually. Relocating the OTA to Chengalpet or a similar area would free up this land, allowing the airport to expand without affecting other communities,” he suggested.

He emphasised that Chennai is one of the few cities in India with an airport within city limits.

“By optimising the current infrastructure, we can create a world-class facility without resorting to drastic measures,” he said.

Environmental and safety concerns

Beyond logistical issues, critics have raised the alarm over the environmental and safety implications of the Parandur airport.

“The Parandur site, built on wetlands, will exacerbate Chennai’s flooding problems,” Sundararajan warned.

He referenced studies linking urbanisation in the Parandur-Chennai corridor to heat waves and the urban heat island effect.

Adding to the safety concerns, aviation expert Mohan Ranganathan labelled Parandur a location where “pilots will fear to land".

Sundararajan suggested that alternative locations with fewer environmental and safety risks should be explored.

'Prone to extreme climate events'

Sundararajan concluded with a stark warning, “Urbanising the Parandur-Chennai corridor will make the region prone to extreme climate events. With the increased urban heat island effect and thermal discomfort, the days will only worsen. Advocating for Parandur feels like a conspiracy to portray Chennai as a city of disasters on the international stage.”

The ongoing debate underscores the urgent need for sustainable and decentralised solutions, with activists urging the government to reconsider the project and prioritise the welfare of its people and environment.

