TN govt to procure grade 'A' paddy at Rs 2,545 per quintal: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will procure grade 'A' paddy at an enhanced price of Rs 2,545 per quintal and Rs 2,500 per quintal of the common paddy variety.

The price will come into effect from September 1, ahead of the Kuruvai (Kharif) season. The government has also noted that by announcing this price, it has fulfilled the promise made in DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani, in a release on Friday (August 29), stated, "This (amount) carries the state government incentive of Rs 156 and Rs 131 per quintal for respective varieties of paddy. I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled the promise made in the DMK election manifesto (in 2021) that we will provide Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy."

The move comes after an order from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to procure paddy from September 1 for the 2025-26 procurement season.

The price of Rs 2,545 for Grade ‘A’ includes the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,389 fixed by the Centre for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) and the state government incentive of Rs 156. For the common variety, the hiked price of Rs 2,500 includes of MSP, set at Rs 2,389, and additional state incentive of Rs 131.

Also Read: Chennai's Kosapet idol makers keep tradition of Ganesh Chaturthi alive

State sets a record

According to the Minister, during the 51-month rule of Stalin, a total of 1.85 crore metric tons of paddy have been procured so far, and Rs 44,777.83 crore has been provided to the farmers, thus setting a record in Tamil Nadu. Out of this, Rs 2,031.29 crore has been provided as an incentive by the state government.

Stating that not a single grain of rice should go to waste, Sakkarapani said that Stalin ordered the construction of modern rice storage facilities to store rice without keeping it in the open. Appropriate funds have been allocated for the purpose.

"This year, despite the unprecedentedly high paddy harvest and frequent rains, paddy grains have been saved from getting soaked in the rain. Similarly, all preparations have been made to start paddy procurement for the upcoming 2025-26 season from the first day of September,” he said.

District Collectors have been instructed to open paddy procurement centres at the required places as soon as possible, the minister said.

(With agency inputs)