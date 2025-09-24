Tamil Nadu Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan passes away at 56

Tamil Nadu Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan, 56, passed away on Wednesday (September 24) after battling a brain tumor for the past few months. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital, but despite medical care, she did not recover.

Beela Venkatesan was a widely recognized face during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she served as the state’s Health Secretary. At a time of fear, confusion, and uncertainty, she held daily press briefings explaining the government’s measures, sharing updates on the spread of the virus, and answering questions from journalists. Her calm and clear communication won her widespread praise, with senior leaders like P. Chidambaram among those who appreciated her work.

Press conferences big hit

Her press conferences became highly anticipated by the public. While many waited anxiously for the latest COVID updates in the press meets, some, especially women, admired her elegant sarees, which were often discussed and appreciated on social media.

She served as Health Secretary until June 2020, when Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 cases crossed 40,000. She was later appointed Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration, and after the 2021 change in government, she continued to hold several key posts. In November 2022, she was appointed Energy Secretary.

She married IPS officer Rajesh Das in 1992, after which she was known as Beela Rajesh. However, following controversies involving her husband, the couple separated. She later changed her name to Beela Venkatesan and filed for divorce. Despite personal challenges, Beela Venkatesan was respected for her efficiency and leadership in various administrative roles.

Worked, travelled across states

A doctor by profession, she cleared the civil services exam in 1997 and was initially posted in Bihar, later transferred to Jharkhand, and then to Tamil Nadu. She worked in various departments like Fisheries, Town and Country Planning, Health, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy and Energy. Beela's mother, Rani Venkatesan, a native of Nagercoil, was a senior Congress leader and a former MLA. Her father, SN Venkatesan, is a retired Director General of Police.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that her untimely demise is a great loss. ''I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Tamil Nadu Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan. A doctor by training, she went on to join the Indian Administrative Service and served with distinction in several key departments. She was widely respected for her role as Health Secretary during the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her untimely demise is a great loss,’’ said Stalin.