Hours before Zubeen Garg died in Singapore at the age of 52, he was seen singing Tears in Heaven, Eric Clapton’s ballad of mourning, of wondering if there’s a way through grief. In 1991, Clapton’s four-year-old son, Conor, died in a horrific accident; he fell from the 53rd floor of a New York apartment building. The loss had devastated Clapton, who had already lived through years of turbulence due to addiction, broken relationships, and the deaths of friends. Out of this grief came Tears in Heaven, co-written with songwriter Will Jennings, the man behind other chart-toppers like Up Where We Belong and My Heart Will Go On.

The song is framed as a conversation between Clapton and his lost son; he wonders if they will recognise each other in the afterlife: “Would it be the same if I saw you in heaven?” It’s also a meditation on survival: how to keep living with unbearable sorrow. The lyrics are stripped-down, and painfully direct, avoiding metaphor or poetic flourish. Watching the viral video of Zubeen singing Tears in Heaven left me wondering if he sang Clapton’s afterlife question as a prelude to his own departure. It was as if Clapton’s private loss had been mapped onto Zubeen’s public exit. As if a song had stretched across time, folding two griefs into one.

As Assam, and the nation mourns the singer passing of an icon, that last rendition is like a door that swung briefly open, letting in both music and mortality, leaving behind a silence that’s louder than any song. A silence that testifies to what it means to lose a voice that had, for decades, filled the days of his listeners with sheer joy. It’s this silence that seems to have subsumed the rhythms of daily life, from Golaghat and Guwahati, Biswanath and Barpeta, Jorhat and Kokrajhar to Nalbari and Nagaon.

In Biswanath, business establishments shut their doors for 24 hours as thousands joined a student-led procession, carrying Zubeen’s photograph and chanting, “Zubeen da amar houk” (May Zubeen live forever). In Golaghat, people gathered in marketplaces and fields, singing his songs through tears. In Guwahati, memorials sprang up across localities — Latasil, Ganeshguri, Six Mile — as students and teachers from institutions like B. Borooah College organised spontaneous vigils. Cultural organisations such as the Axom Xahitya Xabha lowered their flags, while the All Assam Students’ Union announced a seven-day (against the state’s three-day) mourning period, treating Zubeen’s passing almost like a national bereavement.

Beyond thresholds

Born Zubeen Borthakur in Tura, Meghalaya, in 1972, and raised in Jorhat, Zubeen arrived at music as if it were a birthright. His late mother, Ily Borthakur, was a classical dancer and singer. His father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, a retired bureaucrat and poet is 85, and has been suffering from Alzheimer’s. They named him after the conductor Zubin Mehta, who was already an international figure by the 1970s, having made his name in the world of Western classical music. By the time Zubeen was three, he was already singing; he was composing when he was still in school. He studied tabla for more than a decade, absorbed Assamese folk traditions, and taught himself guitar and harmonium.

By his teens, he was recording jingles, strumming guitars, and borrowing voices — folk, bhajan, pop — until he found one that felt like his own. He never really settled on one. Zubeen would go on to master more than a dozen instruments, though he seemed never to care for the term “multi-instrumentalist.” For Zubeen, instruments were like friends, each with a different timbre, each ready to join him in his restlessness.

The early 1990s saw Zubeen first Assamese albums, but it was Anamika (1992) and Pakhi (2002) that made him a household name in Assam. Pakhi — a diary of memory, written in the voice of a restless heart that insists on its own freedom — in particular became a hit that would be loved by millions. The refrain, “Pakhi, pakhi, ei mon / Pakhi loga mor mon” (Bird, bird, my heart feels like a bird) becomes the mantra for a longing for flight from the ordinary days.

The lines that follow are steeped in the memories of childhood: father’s sternness, mother’s gentleness, the half-failures of school, the joys of returning home to play until exhaustion. It is a song of contrasts, mixing scoldings with lullabies, innocence with the ache of solitude, everyday thresholds with the open sky. What gives the song its poignancy is its honesty: it acknowledges the bruises and the strictures of growing up, but still insists on flight, on the possibility of escape through song, through memory, through art. In Pakhi, the bird is not only an image of freedom, but also an emblem of how music itself carries one beyond thresholds, toward a sky that remains unclaimed.

Through the 1980s and ’90s, Assam had lived under the shadow of insurgency and counterinsurgency. Public life was marked by curfews, checkpoints, and a sense of narrowing horizons. The song gave Assam a way to feel itself again. The album’s emotional vocabulary was expansive. Besides songs of longing, there were numbers that borrowed from Assamese folk cadences, and tracks that flirted with Western instrumentation. Zubeen’s voice stretched across them all, sometimes high-pitched, sometimes rough-edged and defiant. In a state where music had always been tied to ritual — Bihu, Naam-kirtan, wedding songs — here was a record that sounded modern without disowning its roots.

A rebel with several causes

By the 2000s, Garg had crossed into Bollywood. Ya Ali, sung by Zubeen for Anurag Basu’s Gangster (2006), carried his voice beyond Assam to a national and international audience. Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, it was a devotional-tinged love track that fused Sufi undertones with Bollywood’s pop sensibilities.

Zubeen’s soaring vocals became the soul of the track, giving it an intensity that helped the film’s dark love story find emotional depth. The song topped music charts across India, was widely played on radio and television, and won Garg the Global Indian Film Award (GIFA) for Best Playback Singer. For many listeners outside Assam, Ya Ali was their first encounter with his voice. Even years later, it remains his most recognisable Hindi song.

But Zubeen never seemed dazzled by national recognition and would return to Assam and record another folk-inflected track as if the glitz and glamour of Mumbai were just a layover. He composed for films in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, acted in over a dozen movies, directed one, and produced several. He would swing from devotional albums to rock performances to political anthems. His concerts often ran past midnight, with the singer sweating through endless encores while fans shouted requests. He was notorious for collapsing the distance between stage and street, sometimes literally climbing down to sing shoulder-to-shoulder with his audience.

Over the years, his persona as a rebel became almost as famous as his music. He never hid his disdain for ritual. At concerts, he would mock Brahminical codes, and on one occasion, if I recall correctly, he publicly snapped the sacred thread, a deliberate rejection of the caste identity he was born into. For many in Assam’s deeply traditional society, this was an act of defiance bordering on sacrilege. For his supporters, it was consistent with the irreligious streak he had long claimed, a refusal to bow before inherited hierarchies.

Politics, too, drew him into controversy. He spoke often and bluntly, whether about corruption in public life or about Assamese identity in the face of national neglect. During the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests of 2019-20, Zubeen was one of the loudest cultural voices against the law. He performed at protest sites, dedicated songs to the movement, and became, for a brief moment, its unofficial mascot. He saw CAA as an assault on Assam’s fragile balance of community and belonging. His presence energised the protests, but it also put him at odds with political powers.