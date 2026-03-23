Tamil Nadu will reject DMK-Congress, NDA will sweep election, claims Piyush Goyal

BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, which has arrived in Chennai on March 23, predicted a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, saying voters would reject the DMK-Congress combine just as they had in recent state polls elsewhere.

Goyal arrived in the state to finalise seat-sharing arrangements among NDA allies ahead of the elections. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23 across 234 assembly seats, while Puducherry's 30 segments vote on April 9.

Attack on DMK and Congress

Goyal launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK and its alliance partner Congress, accusing them of mismanaging the state economy and undermining Tamil culture.

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"We will launch the fight against the evil force DMK and its partners who have taken Tamil Nadu to extreme difficult times due to their incompetent management of economy and due to actions which hurt Tamil culture. People are fed up with the DMK and Congress," he said.

"People are fed up with the DMK and Congress," he said, drawing a parallel with the INDIA bloc's consecutive defeats in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi.

Modi's governance record cited

The minister invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record as the longest-serving head of government in India's history, having served as chief minister and prime minister for 25 years. He said Modi's track record demonstrated how good governance could transform people's lives, and argued Tamil Nadu deserved similar leadership.

Palaniswami projected as CM face

Goyal projected AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, saying people wanted a government under his leadership that would deliver development for farmers, youth and women across all sections of society.

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"Tamil Nadu is ready for a government under the strong National Democratic Alliance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will ensure Tamil Nadu will have a very bright future," he added.