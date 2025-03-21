TN BJP calls statewide protest on day of Stalin’s delimitation meet; dubs it ‘mega drama’

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, led by state president K Annamalai, has announced a black flag protest across the state on Saturday (March 22) to demonstrate against the MK Stalin government, which it accuses of raking up the issue of delimitation to divert people’s attention from alleged governance failures.

‘Mega drama’

State BJP chief Annamalai has urged party members to demonstrate in front of their homes at 10 am, targeting what the party calls a "mega drama" orchestrated by Stalin under the guise of opposing parliamentary delimitation.

In a strongly worded statement, Annamalai accused Stalin of misleading the public and trying to divert their attention from DMK's alleged failures in governance.

‘TN turned into a state of drunkards’

“The chief minister has let drinking water slip away and turned Tamil Nadu into a state of drunkards," Annamalai said, echoing the protest slogan: ‘Kudineerai kottai vittar, kudikarar aakkivittar’ (He failed on drinking water and made people alcoholics).

He claimed that the DMK is using the delimitation issue – a process that is yet to be officially detailed by the Centre – as ploy to distract people’s attention from widespread corruption, rising crime, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

‘Red carpet rolled out for rival states’

Annamalai also criticised Stalin for aligning with leaders from Karnataka and Kerala – states he accused of consistently acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, such as in the Cauvery water dispute and the Mullaperiyar Dam issue.

"While Tamil Nadu’s farmers suffer from water shortages, Stalin rolls out the red carpet for Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who undermine our state," he alleged.

He pointed to Karnataka’s stance on the Mekedatu Dam and Kerala’s alleged dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu’s border districts as examples of betrayal ignored by the DMK.

Fabricated fear to mask misrule: Annamalai

The protest coincides with a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting called by Stalin in Chennai on March 22 to discuss delimitation with southern state leaders.

Annamalai dismissed the meeting as a "staged spectacle," arguing that no official announcement on delimitation has been made by the Union government. "This is a fabricated fear to mask the DMK’s misrule," he said, urging BJP supporters to join the protest and expose the government’s "hypocrisy."

The DMK is yet to respond officially to the BJP’s allegations or the planned protest.

Political observers note that this escalation reflects growing tensions between the two parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with delimitation emerging as a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.