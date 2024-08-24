Tamil Nadu | AIADMK, BJP wonder if fake NCC camp rape accused died by suicide

The AIADMK has raised doubts about the alleged suicide by a man who had organised a fake NCC camp and sexually abused schoolgirls in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

Sivaraman, 35, reportedly died by suicide soon after his father fell off a two-wheeler while travelling and died.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday raised doubts about the circumstances leading to the death of the accused in the sexual assault case and the demise of his father.

Sivaraman allegedly consumed rat poison and died in a hospital where he was being treated for an injury.

Questions about NCC camp

Palaniswami said people were wondering if Sivaraman was “done to death” as otherwise he would have revealed the names of those involved in the crime to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

He also wondered if similar NCC camps had been held earlier. The AIADMK leader demanded that a comprehensive inquiry into the entire episode.

A total of 11 people were arrested after it was revealed that sexual abuse took place at the fake NCC camp.

BJP too doubts suicide theory

BJP state president K Annamalai also raised suspicion about the death of Sivaraman.

“There was no information on Sivaraman having attempted to end his life on August 16 and 18 when he was arrested on August 19 and brought to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri with a fractured leg,” said the BJP leader.

“It remains a mystery as to how, after attempting to end his life twice, he had not developed any complications for five days, and suddenly died on August 23,” Annamalai said.

He wondered whether Sivaraman was killed and the incident was covered up as a suicide.

The BJP leader also raised doubt about the death of Sivaraman’s father, Ashok Kumar, 61, who was said to have met with a road accident in an inebriated state.

Police defend themselves

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai has warned people against spreading rumours about these deaths.

The officer insisted that Ashok Kumar died due to head injuries in the road accident on Thursday night and that the death was captured on CCTV installed in the area.



(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

