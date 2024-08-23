Tamil Nadu | Fake NCC camp rape accused dies in hospital days after suicide bid

The man arrested for allegedly raping and sexually harassing a few schoolgirls by holding a fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district died at a hospital early on Friday (August 23).

The accused, Sivaraman, was admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for treatment after he reportedly attempted suicide by consuming rat poison.

“Sivaraman knew he would be arrested. He consumed rat paste on August 16 and 18,” said Krishnagiri district SP P Thangadurai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape of a Class VIII girl and the sexual harassment of 12 other students during an unauthorised NCC camp at a private school in Kandikuppam earlier this month.

Commodore S Raghav, deputy director general of the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman’s NCC Directorate, had issued a statement on Monday clarifying that no official NCC camp was conducted at this private school in Krishnagiri. He said the camp was unauthorised and fraudulent, and that the school is neither registered with nor affiliated to the NCC.

The fake NCC camp was organised by the school on its premises from August 5 to 9, involving 41 students, including 16 girls.

Police arrested seven people, including the school's principal, for their alleged bid to cover up the incident. However, the main accused, Sivaraman, initially evaded arrest. He was eventually nabbed late Sunday night in Coimbatore.

According to police, Sivaraman suffered a fracture in his right leg while trying to flee from the special police team that had cornered him. He has since been admitted to the Krishnagiri District Government Medical College and Hospital.