Stalin undergoes angiogram, continues official work from hospital

Senior DMK minister Durai Murugan, who visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, hospitalised in Chennai since Monday (July 21) told the media that Stalin had undergone an angiogram and is in good health.

Stalin, who experienced mild giddiness during his regular morning walk on Monday, was admitted to the hospital for various tests.

As doctors advised him to take rest for a few days, he is handling official matters from his hospital room. He has been in touch with the Chief Secretary and has reviewed the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with you) programme, which he launched earlier this month.

An official release from the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday stated that Chief Minister Stalin will continue to discharge official duties while in hospital. He has been advised medical rest.

In a video posted on his official X handle, Stalin said, “Even while being in the hospital, I enquired about the Ungaludan Stalin camps from district collectors and the public. I also signed government files.” He added that after the rest advised by doctors, he would soon begin visiting people in their districts.

As of July 22, over 5.74 lakh petitions have been received under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' programme.