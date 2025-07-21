MK Stalin hospitalised in Chennai after mild giddiness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on Monday (July 21) after he suffered mild giddiness during his morning walk.

His son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is with him at the hospital. His condition is stable, it is reported.





An Apollo Hospital bulletin said the CM had experienced mild giddiness during his routine morning walk. He has been admitted for evaluation of his symptoms. Diagnostic tests are being carried out, said the bulletin signed by Anil BG, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals.

No cancellation of scheduled programmes

Talking to The Federal, Tamil Nadu Secretariat PRO Muthamil Selvan said that except for the visit to his constituency Kolathur, Stalin had not cancelled any of his scheduled programmes for the day.

This evening, Stalin's wife Durga Stalin is scheduled to launch the second part of her book titled Avarum Nanum ('He and I'). The book release, which was earlier scheduled for July 19, was postponed when Stalin’s half-brother MK Muthu died following age-related illness.

Muthamil Selvan confirmed that the book release will take place as scheduled. Renowned writer Sivasankari, DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, and Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, will take part in the programme.

According to Stalin’s planned schedule, he will inaugurate a hospital in Tiruppur on Tuesday (July 22) and also unveil a statue of his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. “After completing medical tests, Chief Minister Stalin will return home. So far, we have not been asked to cancel any of his programmes,” said Muthamil Selvan.