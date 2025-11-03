Stalin slams Modi, asks if PM would repeat 'Bihar hate speech' in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (November 3) unleashed an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning if the PM has the "courage" to repeat in Tamil Nadu the "hate speech" he delivered at an election rally in Bihar.

"Can Prime Minister Modi say the same things he said in Bihar here in Tamil Nadu? Will he say it? Does he have the courage to say it?" Stalin challenged, spotlighting what he called Modi's divisive rhetoric against the "welcoming and inclusive spirit of Tamil Nadu".

At an election rally in Chhapra, in Bihar's Saran district, on October 30, Modi accused Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana of abusing people from Bihar. Their ally, the DMK, he said, also abuses Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu.

Calls SIR a 'sinister plot'

Speaking at the wedding reception of a Congress leader's family member at Pennagaram, in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, Stalin wove his critique into a broader warning about electoral manipulations ahead of next year's Assembly polls in the state. The event was attended by DMK allies and local leaders.

Stalin zeroed in on the Election Commission's proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, branding it a "sinister plot" disguised as a routine review.

"They're planning a nefarious act under the guise of scrutiny to tamper with voter lists just months before the elections," he alleged, drawing parallels to Bihar, where similar moves sparked outrage. The CM claimed the timing of the exercise, barely months ahead of the polls, betrayed the true intent: deleting genuine voters to tilt the scales.

Stalin vows Bihar-style resistance

To counter the SIR move, Stalin highlighted the all-party meeting convened by the DMK on Saturday (November 1), where a resolution was unanimously passed demanding fair elections, accurate voter rolls, and adequate time for revisions in a pressure-free environment. "Every leader who spoke emphasised the need for honest polls and genuine voter lists. We can't allow rushed changes that reek of foul play," he said.

Notably, the AIADMK, currently in opposition, boycotted the meeting, alongside a couple of smaller parties. Yet, Stalin extended an olive branch: "They've registered their opposition with the Election Commission, and for that, I thank them from the bottom of my heart." He praised the collective stand, crediting Tamil Nadu's early protests for derailing the Bihar blueprint nationally.

The CM recounted how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ignited a "revolution" against the SIR in Bihar. With a case now pending before the Supreme Court, where the Commission has yet to respond adequately, Stalin vowed a similar resistance in Tamil Nadu. "Just like Bihar, they're eyeing our state. But our all-party resolution will stop them dead in their tracks."