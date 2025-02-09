Stalin slams Centre over deportees' plight, UP govt over Kumbh deaths

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has slammed the BJP-led central government over the handcuffing and shackling of Indians deported by the US and the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh over the Maha Kumbh stampede deaths, alleging inadequate safety arrangements.

Addressing a public meeting at Avadi near Chennai on Saturday (February 8) evening, Stalin condemned the Narendra Modi government for “betraying” Tamil Nadu. He accused the Centre of not releasing to Tamil Nadu its due share of funds and not extending a helping hand even when natural disasters struck the state.

The Centre should correct itself, said Stalin, or it will be “corrected”, and if the Union government does not change its attitude, it would lose respect every day in the people’s court, he added.

Maha Kumbh deaths

On the Maha Kumbh stampede deaths, the DMK chief alleged 48 people died as proper safety arrangements had not been made. The BJP government there, however, maintained that the number of deaths were only 30.

Also read: ‘Kumbh water most contaminated because dead bodies thrown into river’: Jaya Bachchan

Stalin further said: “The media says the death toll is 48. Leaders from that state say that it could be even more. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that bodies were removed using earthmovers. A discussion on the matter was not allowed in the Parliament. You invited devotees to the Kumbh festival. Is it not the BJP government’s duty to have provided them with safety?”

Plight of deportees

Describing as cruel the handcuffing and chaining of the legs of Indians who were deported days ago by the US, Stalin said their travails brought tears. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who should hold talks with the US on the issue, was providing an explanation that seemingly justified the American action.

“Is this the benchmark of protecting Indians?” he asked.

Also, Stalin said Modi claimed to have enhanced India’s honour among the comity of nations through his world tour. Against this background, Stalin wondered if Modi did not consider the treatment meted out to 104 Indians by the US an insult.

Also read: Costliest deportation: Mixed reactions to return of 104 Indians from US

“Is not the American president your friend?” he remarked, adding that PM Modi should have spoken on the issue with Trump.

“What is the reason for your Indian national politics falling silent? Is it not clear that for the BJP, other than the goal of retaining power at the Centre, it does not have any other objective?” Stalin said.

(With agency inputs)