Stalin counters Vijay: ‘Real contest is for second, not first’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin has dismissed actor-turned-politician Vijay’s assertion of a direct electoral showdown between the ruling DMK and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at an Iftar event in Chennai on Friday (March 28), Stalin said that the “real fight” in the upcoming polls would be for the second position, emphasizing the unwavering support his party enjoys among Tamil Nadu’s electorate. The statement comes amid escalating political rhetoric as the state braces for a high-stakes election battle.

Vijay, addressing TVK’s first general body meeting on March 28, claimed that the 2026 election would put his party against the DMK, accusing Stalin’s government of corruption, deteriorating law and order, and neglecting women’s safety. “The fight is between only two —TVK and DMK. Tamil Nadu will witness an election like never before,” Vijay asserted, positioning TVK as a formidable challenger to the DMK’s dominance. He also took potshots at both Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a “secret alliance” between the DMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Real contest is for second place'

Stalin, however, brushed off Vijay’s challenge with characteristic poise. “I’m not saying this with arrogance, but the people of Tamil Nadu continue to place their trust and hope in DMK as never before. The real contest is for the second place,” he said, addressing party workers. He pointed to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance’s landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — securing all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry — as evidence of the party’s enduring popularity. Stalin’s remarks suggest he views TVK and other opposition forces, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as vying for relevance rather than power.

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), also weighed in, rejecting Vijay’s narrative. Speaking in Salem, EPS argued that Vijay’s comments were meant to boost TVK cadres’ morale rather than reflect political reality. “The people recognize AIADMK as the true opposition to DMK. We remain the fighting force in Tamil Nadu,” he said, recalling his party’s strong showing in the 2021 Assembly polls despite its eventual loss.

Stalin's confidence

Political analysts see Stalin’s confidence rooted in DMK’s recent successes and organizational strength, bolstered by allies like Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The elevation of Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi, to Deputy Chief Minister is also perceived as a move to counter Vijay’s appeal among younger voters. Yet, challenges loom — law and order criticisms, anti-incumbency after five years in power, and alliance coordination could test DMK’s resilience.

As Tamil Nadu’s political temperature rises, the 2026 election promises a multi-cornered contest.