Schools closed in 13 districts as overnight rains lash Tamil Nadu

Widespread rains have lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and many other districts on Thursday (December 12). Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region. Following sharp showers, authorities declared a day’s holiday for schools in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Thiruvarur, and Ranipet.

Watch: Another low-pressure system brings heavy rain warning for TN, Andhra Rains may continue The regional weather office has forecast more spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts in the state, besides the neighbouring union territory Puducherry.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of ThoothukudiIn light of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared for schools in various districts today including Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur,… pic.twitter.com/QdoeB9yKsQ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, saying that the rains may continue till December 16. Watch: Cyclone Fengal: How low-intensity storm created huge impact Rains to lash entire region Besides Tamil Nadu, an orange alert has also been issued for parts of Kerala, and Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe in the Union territory, while a yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Dindigul city.In light of the heavy rain forecast today, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur. pic.twitter.com/JCKyRQgGgv — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024