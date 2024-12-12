Schools closed in 13 districts as overnight rains lash Tamil Nadu
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, saying that the rains may continue till December 16
Widespread rains have lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and many other districts on Thursday (December 12).
Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.
Following sharp showers, authorities declared a day’s holiday for schools in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Thiruvarur, and Ranipet.
Rains may continue
The regional weather office has forecast more spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts in the state, besides the neighbouring union territory Puducherry.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, saying that the rains may continue till December 16.
Rains to lash entire region
Besides Tamil Nadu, an orange alert has also been issued for parts of Kerala, and Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe in the Union territory, while a yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka.
The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning in Puducherry and Karaikal for December 14, 16 and 17. Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall.
Chennai, which recorded a surplus of rain after Cyclone Fengal made landfall in Puducherry on November 30, experienced high tides and intense rain in the first week of December. Three people died in the city in weather-related incidents.
The current showers are also brought by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
(With agency inputs)