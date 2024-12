Another low-pressure system brings heavy rain warning for TN, Andhra

Within days of Cyclone Fengal, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh again, due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. An orange alert has been declared in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with very heavy rain expected. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from December 11 to 13.