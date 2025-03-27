YouTuber Savukku Shankar house vandalism case: 5 held, released on bail

Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch-CID on Wednesday (March 26) arrested five individuals allegedly linked to the recent vandalism at prominent YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s residence in Chennai’s Kilpauk area. The five were granted bail by the Egmore Court later in the day.

On Monday (March 24), a mob had barged into Shankar’s residence and allegedly dumped “sewage and human faeces” inside the house.

Kamala, Shankar’s 68-year-old mother, lodged a complaint with the Kilpauk Police Station, detailing the horrifying ordeal. Following her allegations, which implicated Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai, the investigation was swiftly transferred to the CBCID on the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal. The CBCID, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sasidharan and Inspector Sujatha, registered a case and launched a probe.

Suspects identified through CCTV footage

The FIR lists charges against 20 individuals, including one V Vanishree Vijayakumar, under six sections of BNS Act. These include unlawful assembly, rioting, trespassing, damaging private property, issuing death threats, and using obscene language. CCTV footage was pivotal in identifying and apprehending five suspects identified as Devi, 45, Barathi, 42, Selva, 33, Kalyan Kumar, 23, and Vijay, 45. The accused were presented before CBCID Magistrate Chellapandian at the Egmore court, which granted them bail after a brief hearing on the same day.

Mob abused, assaulted me: YouTuber’s mother

According to the CBCID FIR, Kamala said that while her son was away, she heard aggressive banging on the front door and loud shouting from outside. Frightened, she refrained from opening the door. Within minutes, the mob broke in through the back door, entering the house with hostile intent.

“They verbally abused me with filthy words, identified me as Savukku Shankar’s mother, and assaulted me,” she stated in her complaint. The attackers proceeded to smash household items and dumped sewage water from packets they carried, spreading it across the residence.

‘Mob threatened to burn me’

Kamala further alleged that the mob threatened her by saying, “This time, we’ve spared the house. Next time, we’ll burn you alive inside.” When Shankar called to check on her, the assailants snatched her phone, hurled abuses at him over the call, and waited outside for his return. Police eventually arrived, retrieved her phone, and dispersed the group. “If my son had been home, his life would have been in danger,” Kamala noted, expressing her trauma.

Did attack have political links?

The CBCID is investigating whether the five arrested individuals are genuine sanitation workers or were acting under someone’s influence. Sources indicate that Shankar’s recent exposé on alleged corruption in a central and state government-subsidised scheme for sewage trucks may have triggered the attack.

In his video, Shankar alleged that funds meant for Dalit entrepreneurs were misappropriated by influential figures, including TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, who has denied the accusations.

Shankar, a critic of the ruling DMK and its allies, told the media that the attack was a deliberate attempt to silence him. “My mother’s life was put at risk because I exposed a scam. This is not just an assault on my home but on free speech,” he said. He has also shut down his YouTube channel, Savukku Media, citing safety concerns for his family.

‘Attack was in response to video’

In her complaint, Kamala said she fears for her and her son’s safety and suspects that those named in Shankar’s corruption allegations orchestrated the attack as retribution. The CBCID said they will continue to probe the case, with a focus on identifying the masterminds behind the mob and verifying the identities of the remaining suspects.

Preliminary reports suggest that the attack was in retaliation to a video Shankar posted on his YouTube channel, allegedly defaming sanitation workers. The video reportedly criticised corruption in a government scheme, which some claim provoked the assailants, who were disguised as sanitary workers, to vandalise his property.