YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s Chennai house attacked

Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar has alleged that a group of intruders claiming to be sanitation workers forcefully entered his house, poured sewage inside, and later threatened him over a video call. The attack, he claimed, happened on March 24 while he was away, leaving his mother alone at home.



Shankar shared multiple videos on X (formerly Twitter), showing CCTV footage of the attack and a video call where the intruders hurled abuses. According to him, despite immediately informing the police, only a sub-inspector and a constable arrived, and the attackers continued their protest outside his house for hours.

Alleged Political Motive

Shankar linked the attack to his recent criticism of the Tamil Nadu government, particularly allegations of corruption in the distribution of sewer-cleaning machines under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration. He alleged Commissioner of Police for Greater Chennai Police A Arun IPS was behind the attack.

The attack has drawn strong reactions from political leaders. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the incident, calling it an example of “anarchy under DMK rule”. He warned that if no legal action is taken, his party would ensure justice once back in power.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also slammed the attack, urging the Tamil Nadu police to take swift action and warning that failure to do so would further erode public confidence in law enforcement.



