Chennai sanitation workers continue protest against privatisation for 11th day

Sanitation workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have been protesting outside Ripon Building for 11 days, demanding job security and regularisation. They claim that privatisation has threatened their livelihoods by slashing monthly salaries from Rs 23,000 to as low as Rs 15,000, with few benefits.

They point to their dedicated service through Covid-19, natural disasters, festive seasons, and even during CM Jayalalithaa’s and Karunanidhi’s deaths. One worker asserted: "Even if it takes months, we are not leaving this place until our demands are met. We pick up all trash, be it used napkins or diapers," said Jerina, one of the protesting sanitation workers.

They reject new offers of PF and ESI via private contracts, arguing that such benefits were long overdue as regular employees. “We have been working for 15 years. Why weren’t those benefits given to us earlier?” remarked one worker. Another questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin: "When you were the Opposition leader, you spoke for us. Why did that change once you came to power?"

Working conditions

Contractual workers in privatised zones complain about long hours, lack of safety gear, overwork, and low pay. One said: "We do not even have gloves… We have to work until 5 pm–6 pm… We regret joining this kind of job."

Sanitation workers insist on permanence or continuation under the NULM scheme at current salaries, not reduced pay under private firms.

Civic body's response

The GCC, with private contractors operating in 10 zones, highlights the efficiency, safety gear, and modern machinery brought by outsourcing—and cites praise from resident welfare associations in those zones for timely services and better segregation.

As the standoff continues, sanitation workers remain resolute in their demand for dignified employment. The GCC defends its modernisation efforts, while protesters accuse the move of undermining their livelihoods. Will there be a solution that balances efficient services and the welfare of those who keep Chennai clean?

