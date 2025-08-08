CPI(M) MP blasts DMK-led Madurai Corporation over civic neglect, fuels controversy

Su Venkatesan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Madurai, has stirred up a political controversy in Tamil Nadu by lashing out at the Madurai City Corporation for its inadequate civic infrastructure.

His remarks, made both publicly and on social media, have triggered internal tensions within the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, drawing backlash from local DMK leaders.

Despite being part of the DMK alliance, Venkatesan, has not shied away from adopting an adversarial stance against the DMK-controlled civic body in Madurai. These criticisms also come ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election next year.

Chronic urban neglect The CPI (M) MP has even taken out several protests highlighting deteriorating roads, irregular flood mitigation efforts, and failures in solid waste management. Also, Venkatesan has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and fix what he termed as "chronic urban neglect" in the temple city. “Madurai residents have lost faith in the Corporation’s promises. From waterlogging to unmotorable roads, the people deserve better,’’ an irate Venkatesan told the media.

Plastic waste thrown in storm water drains in Madurai