CPI(M) MP blasts DMK-led Madurai Corporation over civic neglect, fuels controversy
Madurai battles with poor sanitation, lack of road repairs for years; even ranked dirtiest city. Local DMK unit upset with alliance partner CPI(M) for criticism
Su Venkatesan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Madurai, has stirred up a political controversy in Tamil Nadu by lashing out at the Madurai City Corporation for its inadequate civic infrastructure.
His remarks, made both publicly and on social media, have triggered internal tensions within the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, drawing backlash from local DMK leaders.
Despite being part of the DMK alliance, Venkatesan, has not shied away from adopting an adversarial stance against the DMK-controlled civic body in Madurai. These criticisms also come ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election next year.
Chronic urban neglect
The CPI (M) MP has even taken out several protests highlighting deteriorating roads, irregular flood mitigation efforts, and failures in solid waste management. Also, Venkatesan has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and fix what he termed as "chronic urban neglect" in the temple city. “Madurai residents have lost faith in the Corporation’s promises. From waterlogging to unmotorable roads, the people deserve better,’’ an irate Venkatesan told the media.
The CPI(M) leader's criticism is not without merit, as residents and urban experts echoed his concerns. Madurai, one of Tamil Nadu’s largest cities and a major tourist hub, has long grappled with several urban infrastructure gaps.
Dirtiest city
According to the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 survey, Madurai has been ranked the dirtiest city in India among those with a population of over 10 lakh. It topped the list, followed by Ludhiana, Chennai, and Ranchi.
Residents say poor road conditions, especially in interior localities like Anna Nagar, Palanganatham, and Sellur, have remained unresolved for years. Annual monsoons turn several parts of the city into waterlogged zones, with the Vaigai river flood management project still lagging in key upgrades.
No accountability
Despite commanding considerable political influence in Madurai, the DMK has struggled to deliver consistent urban services, political analysts. Urban planners pointed to delays in sanctioning infrastructure projects, misallocation of Smart City funds, and a lack of grassroots consultation.
"The situation is worsening,” pointed out local resident K Ramesh, president of the Anna Nagar Residents' Welfare Association.
“Even the arterial roads like Bypass Road and Alagarkoil Road are full of potholes. Garbage disposal is erratic, and there’s no accountability,” Ramesh told The Federal. “Much of the budget goes to beautification projects, while basic issues like drainage and road repair are ignored,” he added.
While, Venkatesan pointed out out that frequent transfers of officials in the Madurai Corporation has weakened its functioning.
“In the last four years, six Commissioners were posted to Madurai Corporation. Some of them served for less than 100 or 180 days, which has made the system a mockery. For the benefit of some ministers and elected representatives, IAS officers should not be changed so frequently, as it dents the government’s image,” he said to the media.
Local DMK unit angry
The comments, though widely circulated and supported by local residents' groups, have angered DMK functionaries in the region. Party insiders confirmed that a strict directive was issued instructing DMK leaders and councillors not to publicly respond to Venkatesan’s criticism, to avoid further embarrassment to the alliance.
However, when The Federal contacted DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan about the alleged directive, he said, “Venkatesan represents issues concerning his constituency, there’s nothing wrong in it. This issue will not affect our coalition in any way. In fact, this is healthy criticism, which good governance needs. We have not issued any directive to our cadres. Some cadres who were overwhelmed may have reacted on social media, but that won’t affect our coalition.”
He also added that Chief Minister Stalin has taken note of the concerns raised by Venkatesan and that officials have swung into action. “Corrective measures are being taken now. Madurai city will be cleaned up, and improvements will be visible in a few weeks,” Elangovan told The Federal.