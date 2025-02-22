Samsung workers in Tamil Nadu threaten massive strike

The Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has threatened to intensify its protest after the suspension of several union members. The workers at the plant in Sriperumbudur have been protesting for the last 18 days.

CITU has announced plans to organise a large-scale strike across industrial units in Kancheepuram on March 8. E Muthukumar, CITU’s district secretary in Kancheepuram, said, "The management suspended 14 more members last week. We are going for a strike across all 58 industrial units in the Kancheepuram region on March 8. We hope other unions will also join.”

The protest began on February 5 after Samsung India suspended three union members. Despite multiple rounds of negotiations facilitated by the Tamil Nadu Labour Department, the talks failed. Tensions flared on Thursday morning at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur factory when workers disrupted production by forcing out contract workers. On Friday, Muthukumar called on management to address the workers’ grievances and urge government intervention. “We will also seek support from political parties and intensify our protests,” he added.

In a show of solidarity, workers from various industries held a protest in Oragadam on Friday (February 22) evening to support Samsung employees.

'Workers suspended without notice'

CITU state president Soundararajan accused the company of suspending workers without proper notice or investigation. He alleged that the management is using disciplinary actions to suppress the union. Soundararajan confirmed that a strike notice would be issued, with the strike likely to commence after March 7.

In a press release, A Samsung India spokesperson said, “A section of workers once again attempted to illegally disrupt operations and industrial peace. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities that threaten workplace stability. Those who violate company policies will face disciplinary action after due process.”

The statement also highlighted that production remains unaffected and urged the government to ensure worker safety, maintain discipline, and support a conducive business environment.

The standoff between Samsung India and its workers shows no signs of resolution, with both sides sticking to their stands.