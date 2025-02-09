TN | Standoff between Samsung India and workers continues at plant

The standoff between Samsung factory employees and management near Chennai persists, with the CITU, the trade union affiliated to the CPI(M), leading the strike and planning to escalate the protest, union officials said.

Employees under the Samsung India Workers Union have been on a sit-in strike since February 5 demanding reinstatement of three of their colleagues who were suspended by the management.

A Samsung India spokesperson said the company does not condone any unlawful actions by employees that disrupt the industrial peace at the workplace.

On Saturday evening, at Sunguvarchatram, about 2 km away from the factory in Sriperumbudur district, CITU office-bearers led by its secretary E Muthu Kumar and supporters staged a demonstration demanding that the suspended employees who are office-bearers of CITU be reinstated and threatened to intensify the protest if their suspension was not revoked immediately.

Sit-in strike

Leading the agitation, Kumar said Samsung India workers were observing a sit-in strike inside the factory since February 5, while CITU along with its supporters were staging the demonstration as part of expressing their solidarity to the striking employees.

With police personnel standing as a vigil, about 50 of CITU supporters holding party flags raised slogans against Samsung India and the district administration for not taking any measures to resolve the issue during the protest.

Kumar said the strike by the employees would continue and warned of further intensifying by seeking the support of other workers' unions across Tamil Nadu.

"They have been holding a sit-in strike without having any food or water at the factory since February 5. We seek reinstatement of the suspended employees. This strike which has been going on for the last four days will continue if an amicable solution is not reached. CITU will seek the support of other employee unions and would hold statewide protests," he told PTI later.

He criticised the district administration for remaining a mute spectator on the issue by not taking any steps to end the protest.

No meeting yet

"The strike has been going on. But, so far there has been no meeting with the Labour department officials nor with the district administration," he claimed.

A Samsung India spokesperson said the company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy (unlawful actions). "They will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal enquiry and have been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers. This legitimate measure was taken in accordance with all applicable laws," the spokesperson said.

About 500 of the employees of the total 1,750 are on strike and continue to protest against the management, union sources said.

"Despite the illegal action by some, most of our workers remain dedicated to ensuring that normal business operations continue. We continue to make efforts towards a collective agreement with our workers to resolve the issues and for this we remain open to a dialogue facilitated by the government," the spokesperson said.

'Claims misleading'

"We have not forced any worker to join the worker committee or leave the union. Claims by the union contrary to it are false and misleading," the spokesperson added.

It may be recalled the Samsung India employees were on strike for more than 30 days in 2024 pressing for various demands, including wage revision and it was later called off after the Tamil Nadu government's intervention.

(With agency inputs)