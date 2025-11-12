Rowdy Karukka Vinoth gets 10-year jail for lobbing petrol bombs at Raj Bhavan

The Poonamallee NIA Court has sentenced notorious rowdy Karukku Vinoth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for lobbing two petrol bombs near the Tamil Nadu Governor’s residence in Guindy, Chennai, two years ago.

The incident, which unfolded on October 25, 2023, outside the heavily guarded Raj Bhavan, sparked widespread outrage and heightened security concerns. Vinoth, a history-sheeter with a long rap sheet, was swiftly arrested by the local police, who seized an additional petrol bomb from his possession during the raid.

Case handed to NIA

Following the attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs escalated the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing its potential implications for national security. The NIA promptly registered a case against Vinoth under three key sections, including charges of criminal conspiracy, and launched a meticulous probe.

Investigators from the NIA interrogated Vinoth at length, recording his confessional statement, and scoured the attack site for forensic evidence. They also questioned on-duty security personnel who witnessed the assault, piecing together a comprehensive timeline of events. The agency’s efforts culminated in a voluminous 680-page charge sheet filed in the Poonmallee court, detailing the plot and execution of the attack.

Trial drama

The trial was not without drama. During the proceedings, Vinoth hurled a slipper at the presiding judge, sparking chaos in the courtroom. After months of hearings, a Special NIA Judge delivered the judgment on Wednesday (November 12), convicting Vinoth for the October 2023 outrage. The court emphasized the gravity of targeting a high-security government installation, terming it an assault on democratic institutions.