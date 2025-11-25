Governor Ravi sparks row, calls TN politics 'Tamil exceptionalism'

Tamil Nadu’s long-running feud between the DMK government and Governor RN Ravi intensified this week after the governor asserted that the state’s politics is rooted not in regionalism but in what he described as ‘Tamil exceptionalism’.

The governor also alleged that Tamil politicians did not love their mother tongue and claimed the state government has not allocated any budget for research in the Tamil language and culture.

Tamil exceptionalism row

In an interview with a TV channel, Ravi said that "Tamil Nadu politics is not regionalism, it is essentially Tamil exceptionalism, which insists that Tamil is distinct from other languages".

Further, he added that the Tamil exceptionalism was articulated through hatred against other languages, including those belonging to the Dravidian family like Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"It is not just Hindi," he noted.

No budget for research

Ravi has had repeated stand-offs with the DMK government led by MK Stalin. In the interview, he also criticised Tamil politicians, saying they did not truly love Tamil, as they had not done anything to promote the Tamil language or Tamil culture.

He further claimed that the state government had given "zero budget for research" in the Tamil language and culture.

"Over 11 lakh palm-leaf manuscripts are rotting in the state archive. No money is allotted for their preservation," he noted.

"The reality is that, every year, students are moving away from the Tamil medium to the English medium. The number of students pursuing their studies in Tamil is declining steadily and steeply," he pointed out.

Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu row

He also responded to the controversy that erupted after the Doordarshan event in 2024. At the event, hosted by Doordarshan channel, Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu (state song of Tamil Nadu) was sung, allegedly skipping the word "Dravida". Ravi said that the Tamil Nadu government made a fuss over nothing.

He said he was just a guest at the event, and the organisers made a mistake, but offered an apology. "In fact, I can sing Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu much better than many people who talk about Tamil," the governor said.

'Painful decision'

He also recalled another incident of how he had walked out of the Assembly's first session in January instead of delivering his customary address. He said that was a "painful decision" to make.

"I go to the Assembly to read the statement, not to walk out. But, you know, I have a constitutional obligation to defend the Constitution and Article 51A of the Constitution that says the national anthem must be respected," the governor said.

Ravi was protesting that the national anthem was not played at the start of the session. He pointed out that in such functions where a governor or president participates, it begins with the national anthem and concludes with it. The incident has highlighted the ongoing strife between Ravi and the DMK government ever since he was appointed governor.

In the interview, Ravi also expressed his views on the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, where he spent many years as an intelligence officer, as well as in the north-east. It is to be noted that before Tamil Nadu, Ravi served as Nagaland governor with an additional charge of Meghalaya.

(With agency inputs)