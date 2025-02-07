TN: Pregnant woman thrown off moving train; what really happened

A shocking incident occurred near Vellore on Thursday (February 6) night when a four-month pregnant woman was assaulted and pushed out of a moving train. The attack took place aboard the Coimbatore to Tirupati Intercity Express when the accused, K Hemaraj, allegedly harassed the woman in the ladies' compartment.

Assault on train

According to Jolarpet Railway Police, the 36-year-old woman from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was traveling alone in the ladies’ coach. The accused, a 30-year-old man from KV Puram, Vellore, boarded the compartment at Jolarpet Railway Station.

"Sensing that the woman was alone, he started molesting her," an officer stated. As she resisted and attempted to escape by locking herself inside the restroom, the assailant chased her down and forcibly pushed her out of the moving train.

Immediate police action



Following the incident, railway authorities and police launched a search, leading to the arrest of the accused.

"The accused was taken into custody and is being interrogated at Jolarpet Police Station," officials confirmed. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her current condition remains under observation.

Concerns over safety

The brutal attack has raised concerns about the safety of women passengers traveling alone. Authorities are now under pressure to enhance security in train compartments, particularly in late-night routes.

Railway police have urged passengers to report suspicious behavior and emphasised the importance of installing surveillance cameras in women's compartments.

Also read: Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus; porter arrested

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to the urgent need for stricter railway security and swift justice for victims. As investigations continue, there is growing demand for stronger safety measures to protect women commuters from such horrific crimes.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.