Tamil Nadu | 3 school teachers arrested for sexual assault on student

Three teachers from a government school in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student, provoking widespread criticism about the state of schools.

The incident allegedly took place in early January but came to light only when school authorities visited the girl’s house to know recently why she had stopped coming for studies.

Complaint to police

On Monday, when the school headmistress and a teacher visited her home, the girl disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by three teachers in a school toilet between January 1 and 3.

Her mother, accompanied by the headmistress and the teacher, complained to the police, leading to the arrest of the three male teachers aged 57, 48 and 37.

Action under POSCO

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said the three have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All three have also been suspended from service.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar denied that the girl underwent an abortion after getting pregnant.

The incident has triggered unrest in the area. On Wednesday, a crowd blocked a road outside the school. Police assured the protesters that action would be taken against the teachers.

Opposition attacks govt

Opposition leaders have blamed the state government for failing to protect the students.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government. “When I raised concerns about student safety in government schools, the government dismissed them. What will they say now?”

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran cited other recent cases of sexual assault in the state and sought stricter monitoring of schools.