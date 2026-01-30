TN polls: DMDK set to join DMK-Congress alliance, may get 8-10 seats

The ruling DMK's INDIA bloc alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has received a significant boost with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) set to join the coalition for the first time, while internal coordination with long-time ally Congress has been reaffirmed through high-level talks.

In a major development, the DMDK, founded by late film star Vijayakanth in 2005, has apparently ended years of political indecision by aligning with the DMK-led front.

DMDK to get 8-10 seats

Sources confirm that the DMK will allot the DMDK 8-10 Assembly constituencies and one Rajya Sabha seat. DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth is reported to have secured an assurance for an Assembly seat in Virudhunagar district for her son, Vijay Prabhakaran.

On another note, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) clarified that he had not initiated any alliance talks with the DMDK.

Rahul-Kanimozhi meeting

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi's recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi has helped iron out any perceived differences within the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Kanimozhi emphasised that the DMK-Congress partnership remains strong and smooth. "There is no need for me to meet and strengthen the Congress alliance; it is already robust. There are no conflicts; the alliance is functioning harmoniously," she said.

On the possibility of new parties joining the alliance, Kanimozhi stated, "New parties will definitely join the DMK alliance. The Chief Minister will announce which parties are joining." She reiterated that the DMK and Congress have been allies for many years and the partnership continues smoothly.

Rahul’s assurance

Political circles say Kanimozhi clearly conveyed during the Delhi meeting that power-sharing in governance, unlike parliamentary practice, is not part of Tamil Nadu's political tradition and would not be considered. Seat-sharing discussions, she stressed, should be handled through Congress's officially constituted committee.

Rahul, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, reportedly assured her that future consultations would follow organisational protocols and both parties must work with unity. Sources indicate that formal seat-sharing talks are likely to begin in the first week of February, with mutual cooperation expected to shape the decisions. Both sides agreed to avoid unnecessary differences and focus on strengthening alliance unity ahead of the polls.

The developments drew sharp reactions from the Opposition. Palaniswami questioned the state of the DMK-Congress alliance, claiming the DMK was "confused" about Congress's presence and had become "subservient to Delhi" by sending Kanimozhi for talks with Rahul.

TNCC chief hits back at AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai hit back while addressing reporters in Thiruvarur.

"Did MP Kanimozhi cover her face with a towel to meet Rahul Gandhi in disguise? Who went with a towel over their face and in disguise? The courageous lioness Kanimozhi went openly in her own car. Those who went covertly did so to mortgage Tamil Nadu's people to the BJP. Our meeting was honest and dignified; we have placed no pressure on our friendly alliance," he said, in an obvious reference to allegations that Palaniswami covered his face with a kerchief when he left a meeting with Amit Shah last year in Delhi. The AIADMK leader had denied those allegations.