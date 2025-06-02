Did CBI case against Anbumani Ramadoss trigger PMK-BJP alliance in 2024?
A look back at how the case panned out, and where it stands today
The ongoing feud between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss recently took a dramatic turn with the former publicly accusing the latter of various wrongdoings.
However, Ramadoss' explosive claim that the PMK was forced to enter into an alliance with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, because his son Anbumani and his wife had pressurised him to do so, has caused a stir in the political circles of Tamil Nadu.
Explosive claim
The grapevine is now abuzz that allying with the BJP was probably linked to a CBI case hanging over Anbumani’s head like the proverbial Damocles’ sword.
Ramadoss had brought his son, Anbumani, an MBBS graduate from Madras Medical College, into politics by making him a Rajya Sabha member. In 2004, Anbumani was appointed Union Health Minister in the UPA-I government under Manmohan Singh, becoming the youngest cabinet minister at 35.
During his tenure (2004-09) as health minister, he had led initiatives like the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and he was globally praised for improving rural healthcare access.
However, at a recent press conference, Ramadoss dropped a bombshell claiming that he regretted making Anbumani a minister at 35 years, calling it his "first and gravest mistake".
According to the senior veteran politician, Anbumani, along with his wife Sowmiya, pressured Ramadoss to join the NDA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, even pleading and crying at his feet. How much of this 'pleading' was triggered by the CBI case is now being widely debated.
The CBI case
The CBI case against Anbumani centeres on two separate corruption charges related to the illegal granting of approvals for MBBS admissions at two private medical colleges: Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Index Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (IMCHRC) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The allegations involve abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Allegations against Anbumani
The CBI alleged that in 2008–2009, Anbumani, as Union Health Minister, illegally renewed approvals for MBBS admissions at RMCH despite recommendations from the Medical Council of India (MCI) and a Supreme Court-appointed committee, highlighting deficiencies in infrastructure and faculty.
The CBI claimed Anbumani sent an inspection team “clandestinely” without formal orders, manipulated bed occupancy figures, and conspired with college officials to secure approvals, granting them undue pecuniary advantage.
The case was initially filed in Lucknow but transferred to Delhi’s Patiala House Court in 2014 at Anbumani’s request.
In a parallel case, the CBI accused Anbumani of allowing IMCHRC to proceed with MBBS admissions as well despite inadequate faculty and clinical resources, again overriding MCI recommendations. The agency alleged that Anbumani, along with then-deputy secretary KVS Rao and college officials engaged in corrupt practices to favour the institution.
The CBI filed chargesheets in 2012 and 2014, naming Anbumani, KVS Rao, RMCH chairman KK Aggarwal, IMCHRC chairman SS Bhadoria, and others. The charges included sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy (Section 120B), cheating (Section 420), forgery (Section 468), and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2)).
In 2015, a special CBI court ordered framing of charges, but discharged several co-accused, including doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and other officials. Anbumani challenged the charges, asserting political motivation and vowing to fight the case legally.
CBI case timeline2008–09: Alleged irregularities occur during Anbumani’s tenure as Union Health Minister, involving unauthorised approvals for RMCH and IMCHRC MBBS admissions despite MCI objections.
February 21, 2011: CBI conducts raids at the residence of Anbumani’s former Officer on Special Duty in connection with the IMCHRC case.
April 27, 2012: CBI files a chargesheet against Anbumani in a Delhi court for the RMCH case, alleging abuse of official position.
August 4, 2012: Anbumani and 8 others are granted bail in the corruption case.
2014: Supreme Court transfers the RMCH case from Lucknow to Delhi’s Patiala House Court following Anbumani’s plea.
September 3, 2014: CBI files a chargesheet for the RMCH case, reiterating allegations of favouritism in MBBS admission renewals.
October 7, 2015: Special CBI court orders framing of charges against Anbumani, KVS Rao, and others in both RMCH and IMCHRC cases, finding prima facie evidence of criminal conspiracy and corruption. The court discharged seven co-accused.
October 20, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses interim relief to Anbumani, upholding the trial court’s order to frame charges.
November 7, 2015: Supreme Court declines Anbumani’s plea to quash the charges, directing him to approach the special court and allowing the trial to proceed. Anbumani vows to fight the case legally, claiming it is politically motivated.
July 29, 2019: Delhi High Court sets aside the trial court’s order to frame charges, providing temporary relief to Anbumani, though the CBI’s investigation continues.
Political compulsions
The Federal spoke to a former senior CBI official involved in the case, who said: "This is a straightforward case against eight individuals, including Anbumani. The department is probably waiting for clearance to appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict. Once the stay is lifted, the agency will proceed accordingly."
Political considerations, rather than legal cases, would have played a greater role in the PMK's decision to align itself with the BJP, said senior journalist T Ramakrishnan.
"If legal cases were the only factor, the AIADMK would not and should not have broken its ties with the BJP as some of its leaders too had legal cases against them. Besides, the possibility of the BJP capturing power at the Centre and the PMK getting to be a part of such a government was greater than anything else," he added.
Problems for PMK
The PMK’s 2024 electoral failure, despite contesting 10 seats, underscores the risks of the BJP alliance, particularly, as party cadres favoured the AIADMK for better vote transfer.
The BJP’s recent reconciliation with the AIADMK for 2026, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has further complicated the PMK’s position, potentially isolating Anbumani if his father’s faction prevails.
"In the event of a split in PMK, the party may lose its bargaining power in the upcoming assembly election," Ramakrishan pointed out.