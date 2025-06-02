Did CBI case against Anbumani Ramadoss trigger PMK-BJP alliance in 2024?

The ongoing feud between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss recently took a dramatic turn with the former publicly accusing the latter of various wrongdoings.

However, Ramadoss' explosive claim that the PMK was forced to enter into an alliance with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, because his son Anbumani and his wife had pressurised him to do so, has caused a stir in the political circles of Tamil Nadu.

Explosive claim

The grapevine is now abuzz that allying with the BJP was probably linked to a CBI case hanging over Anbumani’s head like the proverbial Damocles’ sword.

Ramadoss had brought his son, Anbumani, an MBBS graduate from Madras Medical College, into politics by making him a Rajya Sabha member. In 2004, Anbumani was appointed Union Health Minister in the UPA-I government under Manmohan Singh, becoming the youngest cabinet minister at 35.