OPS quits NDA after BJP snub; adviser says defeating DMK in 2026 only goal

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (popularly called OPS) has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The move follows a resolution passed by members of the “OPS Supporters’ Rights Recovery Committee” in a meeting held in Chennai on Thursday (July 31) that it would no longer be part of the NDA.

Options running out for OPS

OPS formed the committee after being expelled from the AIADMK in July 2022 by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of the party. Once a favourite of former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, and having served the party for over 50 years, OPS currently finds himself without strong political options.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, OPS contested from the Ramanathapuram constituency under the BJP alliance but was defeated. Since the AIADMK has rejoined the NDA ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, the OPS camp was sidelined, ultimately leading to their voluntary exit from the alliance.

Modi’s snub

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, OPS’s request to meet the PM was reportedly declined. Sources said he made multiple attempts to reach the prime minister through state BJP leaders but received no response.

Following this, OPS publicly criticised the Centre for failing to release funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), indicating a shift in his stance towards the BJP.

Speaking to reporters alongside senior leader Panruti Ramachandran, Panneerselvam said the decision to leave the alliance was taken after strong demands from his supporters. The development comes amid growing dissatisfaction within the OPS camp, especially over what they describe as continued sidelining by the BJP leadership.

“Details about the next alliance will be announced at a later stage,” Panruti Ramachandran said.

Brief meeting sets off speculations

When asked about the reasons for exiting the alliance, OPS’s adviser Panruti Ramachandran said, “Everybody knows why we wanted to leave the alliance. We will decide on aligning with other parties later. Our only goal is to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections. We remain committed to that goal.”

While Panruti dismissed any possibility of the OPS camp joining hands with the DMK, a recent encounter between OPS and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, during a morning walk in the city, sparked speculation. The two leaders exchanged greetings and went their separate ways, but the photo of their brief meeting went viral, triggering discussions about a potential new alliance.

Premlatha’s visit sparks rumours

Meanwhile, DMDK leader Premlatha Vijayakanth visited Stalin at his residence on Thursday (July 31) morning. Although DMDK leaders claimed that the visit was merely to inquire about Stalin’s health, political observers view it as a possible first step towards shifting from the NDA to the DMK camp.