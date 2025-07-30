Khushbu, KT Ragavan get prime posts in TN BJP ahead of state polls

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its new state office bearers’ list on Wednesday (July 30), with state president Nainar Nagendran at the helm.

The announcement comes after months of speculation and internal deliberations, marking a strategic reshuffle as the party gears up to challenge the entrenched Dravidian parties in the state.

Notably, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has been appointed as a state vice-president, while prominent figures like R Sarathkumar and former MLA Vijayadharani have been left out of the leadership lineup.

Who gets what

The newly released list includes 14 state vice-presidents, with Khushbu, Karu Nagarajan, Sasikala Pushpa, and Paul Kanagaraj among the prominent names.

Pon V Balaganapathy, M Muruganandam, and Karthiyayini have been named state general secretaries, while SR Sekhar has been appointed as state treasurer.

Vinoj P Selvam, previously the state Yuva Morcha president, is among the 15 new state secretaries, alongside Karate Thiagarajan, Sumathi Venkatesan, and Amar Prasad Reddy.

KT Raghavan, who was earlier sidelined due to a controversy, has been reinstated as the state organizing secretary. SG Suryah and Kavitha Srikant have been appointed as the state youth wing and women’s wing presidents, respectively. Kesava Vinayagan will continue in the role of state general secretary (organization).

The Annamalai years

The announcement follows a period of transition for the Tamil Nadu BJP after the resignation of its firebrand leader, K Annamalai, as state president in April 2025.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, had significantly raised the party’s visibility in Tamil Nadu through his aggressive campaigns and vocal criticism of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Under his leadership, the BJP’s vote share increased from 3.66 per cent in 2019 to 10.72 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, though the party failed to secure any seats.

Annamalai’s resignation was driven by strategic considerations, particularly the BJP’s efforts to revive its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 polls. His outspoken criticism of AIADMK icons like J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai, combined with his opposition to a Dravidian alliance, had strained ties, leading to the alliance’s collapse in 2023.

Annamalai set for bigger things?

The BJP leadership, keen to consolidate its position in Tamil Nadu, opted for a leadership change to facilitate smoother alliance talks. Nainar Nagendran, a former AIADMK minister and a prominent leader from the Thevar community, was appointed state president in April 2025, signalling a caste-focused strategy to expand the party’s influence in southern Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Annamalai’s contributions, noting his “commendable accomplishments” and indicating a potential national role for him, possibly as a general secretary or in the central government. Speculation also surrounds Annamalai’s possible candidacy in the 2026 Assembly elections or a Rajya Sabha nomination, reflecting his continued importance to the party.

Khushbu’s appeal

Khushbu’s appointment as state vice-president is a notable development, especially after perceptions that she had been sidelined within the party. Her inclusion is seen as an effort to leverage her public profile and appeal to a broader voter base.

However, the exclusion of actor R Sarathkumar and former Congress MLA Vijayadharani from the list has raised eyebrows. Vijayadharani, who joined the BJP in 2024, dismissed rumours of joining actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), affirming her loyalty to the BJP and hinting at a possible national role. Sarathkumar’s omission, meanwhile, has fuelled speculation about his future within the party.

Allies back together

The new leadership comes at a critical juncture as the BJP seeks to capitalize on its renewed alliance with the AIADMK, formalized after discussions between Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The alliance aims to counter the DMK’s dominance and navigate challenges posed by emerging players like Vijay’s TVK, which is expected to attract younger voters.

Nainar Nagendran’s leadership is seen as a pragmatic choice to strengthen the party’s southern base, particularly in Tirunelveli, where he enjoys significant influence.