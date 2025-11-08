Omni bus services from Tamil Nadu to Kerala suspended over hefty fines

The All Omni Bus Owners Association on Saturday (November 8) announced the suspension of daily services from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Kerala following the imposition of hefty fines by the Kerala government.

Also Read: Kerala warns of tit-for-tat move during Sabarimala season after TN stops KSRTC buses

The decision to halt operations from November 7 night is likely to affect hundreds of people, including the Ayyappa devotees travelling to Sabarimala in the coming weeks.

Permit row halts buses

The Kerala Transport Department imposed fines totalling Rs 70 lakh for alleged permit violations and had detained over 30 buses, the association claimed.

"Buses from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and other places were imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per bus. The Kerala Transport Department resorted to the sudden imposition of the fine on November 7, resulting in hardship to our passengers and to us too," association president A Anbalagan said in a statement.

Also Read: Air, bus fares soar as festive rush peaks ahead of Diwali

The sudden action left the passengers in the lurch, he said and claimed that the bookings of 150 buses were cancelled. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately intervene and amicably resolve the issue.

(With agency inputs)