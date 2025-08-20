NilgiriScapes 2025 to address challenges Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve faces

The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), a UNESCO-designated site since 1986, will be the focal point of a three-day conference aimed at tackling critical environmental issues and promoting cultural sustainability.

Titled NilgiriScapes 2025, the event will take place from August 21 to 23 at the RCTC Hall in Ooty.

NilgiriScapes 2025 conference

The conference is set against a backdrop of increasing threats to the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, including forest degradation, climate change, landslides, and escalating human-wildlife conflicts.

To address these pressing issues, NilgiriScapes 2025 will gather a diverse group of stakeholders, including researchers, policymakers, conservationists, indigenous communities, and cultural practitioners, to discuss strategies for revitalising the region's ecological and cultural landscapes.

Key themes and sessions

The conference will feature a robust agenda that includes plenaries, panel discussions, and cultural sessions focused on various themes.

A session led by notable figures, including Benno Boer from UNESCO and Dr. Raman Sukumar, will explore the historical and ecological significance of the NBR.

Discussions involving scientists, administrators, and civic leaders, and Collector Pranay Lal, will examine sustainable land-use practices and ecological planning.

Esteemed conservationists like Ravi Chellam, Anita Varghese, and Robin Vijayan will address strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and promote biodiversity restoration.

Law and conservation

Legal experts, including Justice Jayashankaran Nambiar and Sanjay Upadhyay, will discuss the role of environmental law in governance and conservation advocacy.

There will also be a segment that highlights the voices of indigenous communities and their shared conservation practices, showcasing how local knowledge contributes to ecological sustainability.

Prominent activists such as Rohini Nilekani and Kalpana Kar will discuss the critical role of civil society in environmental advocacy and action.

Cultural performances and storytelling by communities from Gudalur, Wayanad, and Coonoor will illustrate the deep interconnections between culture and conservation, enriching the conference experience.

About NilgiriScapes

NilgiriScapes is a community-driven initiative that seeks to bridge academic research with the lived experiences of local communities.

By fostering connections among scientists, policymakers, civil society, and indigenous groups, it aims to promote knowledge-driven and culturally grounded sustainability initiatives.

The NilgiriScapes conference is expected to be a critical platform for dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for effective strategies to revitalize the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and address the complex challenges it faces.