‘Expanding Horizons’: New show in Delhi envisions art as a blueprint for tomorrow

In GR Iranna’s Silent Portrait (acrylic on canvas), you notice a striking interplay between the organic vibrancy of nature and the structured serenity of human presence. The tree, resplendent in its golden bloom, stands as a monumental figure against an earthy backdrop. Each leaf appears meticulously rendered, capturing a luminous vitality that contrasts sharply with the subdued, rusted tones of the ground and sky. Beneath this arboreal brilliance, a group of figures in vivid red robes gathers in quiet unity. Their minimalist depiction and collective presence evoke a sense of discipline and spiritual introspection, subtly juxtaposed with the chaotic but harmonious sprawl of the tree’s branches. The composition radiates an arresting balance of dynamism and stillness, as if nature and humanity are engaged in a silent dialogue, each complementing the other’s essence in an unspoken, eloquent exchange.

This is one of the many works of art that will be on display at a new week-long show, “Expanding Horizons: Ek Aur Duniya”, curated by the astute Ina Puri that opens at LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, in Delhi on Wednesday (January 15). Iranna’s work springs from deep-rooted nostalgia, Puri tells us in her curatorial note; “the colours and scenes are from his childhood and his deep connection to spirituality.” The exhibition, which marks a milestone in the journey of Gallery Ragini, now in its 20th year, brings together an eclectic roster of artists whose works traverse nostalgia, materialism, spirituality, and, most importantly, ecological consciousness. From young provocateurs like Arinjoy Sen and Gurjeet Singh to seasoned stalwarts such as Shobha Broota and Veer Munshi, the show also promises an intergenerational dialogue. Each artist’s voice is distinct, but their collective resonance underscores a shared urgency: to chart a new course (or, as the title suggests, an alternate universe) for humanity in the face of environmental crises.

Gigi Scaria’s acrylic on canvas painting features a surrealistic landscape, characterised by two isolated landmasses with structures resembling buildings or settlements perched on top

The quest for an alternate universe

Ina Puri, known for her curatorial dexterity, has deliberately chosen artists who challenge comfort zones. According to her, the project is an exploration of “resilience and hope”. Each artist, she says, has crafted their unique vision of a utopia, urging us to consider a future “where harmony replaces discord, and healing takes precedence over destruction.” A look at the works that are going to be part of ’Expanding Horizons’ reveals what Puri means. Gigi Scaria’s acrylic on canvas painting, for instance, features a surrealistic landscape, characterised by two isolated landmasses with structures resembling buildings or settlements perched on top. The landmasses are depicted as pinkish cliffs with sharp, angular cuts, which gives them a geometric, almost abstract quality. Also read: Maurizio Cattelan’s $6.2 mn taped banana unpeels the art world’s rot The buildings are stylised with a uniform, cubist aesthetic, showcasing simple rectangular shapes and small windows, rendered in shades of beige and yellow. The background is a plain, light teal colour, creating a sharp contrast with the cliffs and structures. Below the cliffs lies a barren, stone-paved ground in earthy tones, further enhancing the sense of isolation and detachment. The composition evokes themes of separation, isolation, and otherworldliness. It appears to be a thought-provoking and visually stunning piece, which possibly explores metaphoric ideas about divided communities or unreachable utopias. Riyas Komu’s textured wooden sculpture features a muscular male torso carved from wood, highlighting anatomical detail such as the chest and abdominal muscles. The torso has no head or arms, which draws our attention to the body’s physicality.

Riyas Komu’s textured wooden sculpture features a muscular male torso carved from wood, highlighting anatomical detail such as the chest and abdominal muscles.

Above the torso is a large, intricately carved lotus flower, a symbol often associated with purity, spirituality, and enlightenment in many cultures. The lotus emerges from the centre, adding a sense of elevation and contrast to the grounded strength of the torso. The structure’s base features stepped edges and etched outlines resembling a map, suggesting geographical or political connotations. The texture and natural grain of the wood are prominent, lending the piece an organic feel. The human form, geographic symbolism, and spiritual motifs collectively make the sculpture multil-ayered in its meaning.