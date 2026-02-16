Nainar Nagendran apologises for controversial remark on Trisha-Vijay

Just hours after a legal notice was issued on behalf of actor Trisha, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagendran on Monday (February 16) afternoon expressed regret over his controversial statement.

It was "a wrong choice of words" that "slipped out unintentionally" "in a specific context," he said.

The controversy erupted when, responding to a question about Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay recently, Nainar had remarked, “Vijay should first step out of the house. He needs to come out from Trisha's house. Only then will everything happen.” The comment, linking the popular film star with his co-star of many years, triggered widespread outrage in political circles.

Also read | Trisha slams BJP leader Nainar Nagendran's remark linking her to Vijay

Leaders from various political parties strongly condemned Nainar's remark, describing it as inappropriate and personal.

'Wrong choice of words'

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli, Nainar said: “In my long political career, I have never engaged in personal criticism of anyone, nor have I ever tolerated uncivilised remarks. I have never spoken in such a manner before."

He added, “That day, in a specific context, a word slipped out unintentionally. I realise it was a wrong choice of words.”

The BJP leader revealed that national women’s wing president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan had spoken to him about the issue. He also met former state president K Annamalai at his Coimbatore residence, where the matter was discussed in detail.“If anyone has been hurt or offended by this, I extend my heartfelt apologies,” Nainar said.