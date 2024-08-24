DMK's Murugan conference: Strategic shift or political ploy against BJP?

The Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference, inaugurated in Palani on Saturday (August 24) by Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Minister Sekar Babu and State Minister R Sakkarapani, seems to have shattered a strong narrative against the DMK, which had been labelled "atheist" and "anti-Hindu" by the BJP and its followers.

The two-day event, being held in the temple town of Lord Muruga in Palani, is dedicated to celebrating and exploring the cultural and spiritual significance of Lord Muruga. When the ministers hoisted a specially designed flag adorned with a rooster, peacock, and spear — symbols closely associated with Lord Muruga — it also sent signals to the BJP that it could no longer label the DMK as an atheist or anti-Hindu party.

Fear of Hindu consolidation?



Many BJP leaders, including Union Minister L. Murugan, flayed the Murugan conference organised by the DMK. They argued that the "DMK was forced to hold a spiritual conference to shed its anti-Hindu image". Murugan said the DMK held the event “out of fear of Hindu consolidation” for the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin for not attending the event in person. Addressing the media at Coimbatore airport on Saturday morning, she questioned why Stalin and his son, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, did not attend the inauguration of the conference.

“They skipped a big event hosted by the government. This shows that the DMK is organising this conference only as a token gesture. The party that once followed its rationalist founder-leader CN Annadurai is now following Andal’s Tamil,” she said.

Tamilisai also added that the DMK, which proudly called itself a rationalist party, has been forced to address religious matters due to the increasing presence of the BJP in the state.

TN minister rejects BJP’s claims



However, HRCE Minister Sekar Babu rejected BJP leaders' claims. He told the media on the sidelines of the conference that his party believes in the principle that all religions are equal and has never opposed any faith followed by people.

“We have been effectively managing temples. The DMK government has performed consecration of over 2,000 temples since 2021. Our chief minister is beyond caste, religion, and race. Our government is truly secular,” said Sekar Babu.



Event leaves DMK allies upset



While DMK ministers have been validating their move, the conference has upset some of the party's allies. K Balakrishnan, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), questioned whether the party would be interested in hosting conferences for followers of Christian and Islamic faiths in the future.

“DMK leaders are trying to show they are not against religion but only against superstitions. However, both DMK supporters and adversaries will oppose this move. There is no need for the DMK to resort to this approach. It will not help them grow their vote bank or make an impact on Hindutva followers,” he told The Federal.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu voters are aware of the difference between religion and politics, Balakrishnan argued that hosting a spiritual conference would not make any difference.

“The BJP failed badly in the Faizabad constituency, where it hosted a grand Lord Ram temple consecration. At a time when voters in North India have woken up to the ground reality, the DMK’s initiative would raise questions about its newfound interest in religious affairs,” said Balakrishnan.

Won’t help DMK, says Congress



Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai also said the initiative will not help the DMK improve its vote bank, citing the Faizabad example.

“The Lok Sabha polls in 2024 disproved the myth that Hindu votes are a consolidated segment in the country. Trying to appease voters with spiritual initiatives will actually backfire. The BJP learned this lesson the hard way, but the DMK is yet to realise it. Even the AIADMK, despite its alliance with the BJP, could not consolidate the Hindu vote bank. So, calling itself a secular government while organising the Murugan conference does not align,” he told The Federal.

Not politically motivated: VCK MP



VCK MP Ravikumar believes that the DMK’s move to host a religious conference is not politically motivated but a strategic step to counter BJP-backed movements seeking the government’s withdrawal from temple administration.

“Several cases have been filed in the high court recently, forcing the government to step back from temple administration, and some elements are demanding the abolition of the HRCE department. The DMK government has been very active in conducting consecrations, reclaiming temple lands, and welfare of priests. This Murugan conference is another significant push to counter unwarranted controversies created by movements projecting the DMK as an anti-Hindu party,” Ravikumar told The Federal.

He also pointed out that hundreds of Sangam poems refer to Lord Muruga, and DMK hosting a conference for Muruga, who is always known as the Tamil god, would not deter the party's image.

“God Muruga is very much associated with Tamil language. Palani temple attracts devotees from several religions. So, this conference is more about Muruga who is symbol of Tamil identity. Scores of scholars from various countries have published papers on Muruga. So what prevents us from celebrating our identity,’’ he asked.

Countering BJP’s narrative



As DMK alliance leaders expressed varied opinions, political commentator and senior journalist R Ilangovan provided clarity on the DMK’s motivation behind hosting the religious conference.

“The conference sends two messages — politically and strategically. The chief minister stated that his Dravidian model government is inclusive. It may be irreligious, but it respects all faiths. Hosting a conference on Lord Muruga, a Tamil god, does not mean the government is anti-secular. After controversies over Sanatana Dharma, the party was projected as anti-Hindu in many northern states. BJP, RSS and North Indian media carried a vicious campaign against the DMK, dubbing it as anti-Hindu and embarrassing its national partners in the INDIA alliance during the polls. Hence, the DMK, with Hindus as its majority cadre, has sent a message nationwide that it is not anti-Hindu,” Ilangovan told The Federal.

He also mentioned that the DMK government has to contend with numerous cases filed by individuals, mainly backed by the RSS and BJP, challenging its management of temples and assets.

“These petitioners are trying to set a narrative that the DMK government is anti-Hindu and not managing temples properly. They want the temples to be taken away from the state control. Thus, the DMK government must demonstrate its commitment to preserving temples and its administrative reforms by performing consecrations, restoring temple assets, and carrying out various development activities, including the restoration and renovation of ancient temples across the state,” he added.