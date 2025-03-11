Masi Magam 2025: All you need to know

Masi Magam is a Hindu festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and also in Sri Lanka. It falls on the full moon day of the Tamil month, Maasi, when the ‘Magam’ star in Vedic astrology aligns with the full moon. This day is considered auspicious as it is considered a time when celestial deities come down to earth to bless and bathe in holy rivers, seas, and other water bodies.

Also read: Sabarimala temple darshan route to change on trial basis from March 15

Dates and timings

Masi Magam will be observed on Wednesday (March 12).

Magam Nakshtram begins: 02:15 am (March 12)

Magam Nakshatram ends: 04:05 am (March 13)

Mythology and significance

According to Hindu mythology, the Magam star is connected to the Mahabharata and the Pandava brothers’ path to salvation. A popular story regarding this festival is that one of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars, the boar or Varaha avatar, descends from the heavens to bless devotees. This is believed to make all water bodies holy enough to bathe in and wash away one’s sins.

The waters of rivers, especially the Cauvery river and the seas, are considered sacred on this day. Hence, taking a holy dip is a method of purification for devotees who observe this Hindu tradition.

Also read: TN farmers deprived of allotted water because of temples near canal

Surrendering vices

This day is significant as it enables a spiritual upheaval through the cleansing of one’s sins by bathing in holy rivers. It is also considered the perfect day to surrender one’s ego, anger and hatred at the feet of celestial deities. These celestial deities and ancestors are believed to come down to earth on this once-a-year event when the Magam star aligns with the full moon and bless everyone.

Liberation from moksha

Another part of this Hindu festival is when temple deities are taken to the sea, river, lake or temple pond to give them a ceremonial bath, followed by rituals and pujas. Anyone who takes a holy dip on this day is considered liberated from the Hindu belief of moksha, the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Acts of charity are encouraged on Masi Magam. Temples and devotees distribute food and clothes to the poor, as a part of an auspicious celebration to help others and spread goodwill.

Also read: Kerala temples switch to lifelike robotic elephants from real ones

Prominent celebrations

Kumbakonam, Chidambaram and Tiruchendur are places in Tamil Nadu that grandly celebrate Masi Magam. Their temples take deities in beautifully adorned decorations and chariots to water bodies for a holy bath, after which devotees can pray to them.

There are major temples that celebrate and practice the Magam snanam en masse, such as the Shiva Temple and Mahamagam Tank in Kumbakonam, and the Brahmapureeswarar Temple in Tirupattur.

The Mahamagam festival is held every 12 years and is considered South India’s ‘Kumbh Mela’.