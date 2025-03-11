Sabarimala temple darshan route to change on trial basis from March 15

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced a trial run to change the route for darshan at the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. According to TDB President, P S Prashanth, the Board received several requests from devotees who were not happy with the extremely short darshan time after climbing the 18 holy steps.

Taking note of this, the TDB obtained permission from the temple tantri and held discussions with stakeholders, to facilitate a better darshan experience for devotees. The change will allow devotees to have darshan directly as they climb the holy 18 steps at Sannidhanam

Watch: Meet Ms Mahout: Shabna Sulaiman | Women's Day special

Trial period

Prashanth announced the trial period for the change in route will be implemented from March 15, during the monthly pooja, lasting for 12 days of the Vishu Pooja. He said that if this route change proves to be successful, it will be made permanent during the next Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

Also read: Kerala temples switch to lifelike robotic elephants from real ones

"If it proves successful, this change will be made permanent during the next Mandalam-Makaravilakku season," Prasanth said.

Lack of time solved

He addressed the issues faced by devotees in a press conference and said, "Currently, devotees who ascend the holy steps are directed to a bridge, where they wait in a queue before proceeding to the other side for darshan. This setup allows them barely five seconds for darshan, and nearly 80 per cent of the lakhs of devotees visiting Sabarimala do not get a satisfactory experience."

He explained that the current setup allows devotees barely five seconds for the darshan. He said that around 80 per cent of devotees who visit the temple do not have a satisfactory experience. “With the new arrangement, each devotee will get approximately 20 to 25 seconds for darshan.”

Also read: Don't visit mosques during Sabarimala pilgrimage, BJP MLA Raja Singh tells devotees

Involve devotees in development

The Board plans to organise a global Ayappa devotees’ meet at Pamba. This decision was made in light of Prashanth explaining that the temple lacks sufficient funds for development projects at Sabarimala.

This meeting would enable devotees to offer support to the temple. He said the meeting would not be a large gathering. “We expect about 150 participants. It is planned as a two-day event in May when the temple opens for the monthly pooja,” he added.